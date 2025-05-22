Brute 1976: Marcel Walz, Joe Knetter horror film secures U.S. distribution deal

Back at the end of 2023, we heard that production had wrapped on Brute 1976 , a horror project described as an homage to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes. Now, the film has taken a huge step toward making its way out into the world, as Cinephobia Releasing has announced that they have acquired the U.S. distribution rights! They haven’t revealed exactly when they’re going to be releasing it yet, but we should be hearing that information very soon. For now, we know that they will debut the film sometime in Summer 2025 with a limited theatrical launch, which will be followed closely by an on demand and digital release.

Directed by Marcel Walz from a screenplay by Joe Knetter, Brute 1976 begins with Raquel and her girlfriend, whose car breaks down in the middle of nowhere as they travel to a photoshoot in the desert to celebrate Bicentennial unity . They stumble across an abandoned mine and explore it, while the photoshoot group replace her with make-up artist Sunshine and then find abandoned town Savage, which has a violent history but is the perfect place to take some photos. However, a family of masked psychopaths has claimed the town for themselves and are hell bent on it living up to its name.

The film stars Sarah French (Blind), Adriane McLean (Miracles of Christmas), Gigi Gustin (The Retaliators), Dazelle Yvette (Garden of Eden), Adam Bucci (NCIS Los Angeles), and Bishop Ali Stevens (Girl on the Third Floor).

The Cinephobia Releasing distribution deal was negotiated between Cinephobia President Raymond Murray, and Cecilia A. Brush, Head of Sales and Distribution of genre sales specialist Raven Banner Entertainment. Murray provided the following statement: “ Brute 1976 is bloody and sexy, with a deranged family so demented they make John Waters’s Pink Flamingos look like a paradigm of family values. Brute 1976 restored my faith in horror that shocks. “

Walz added, “ I’ve always been a huge fan of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes, both the originals and remakes. Brute 1976 was an amazing experience to shoot: It was hot, it was dirty and it was bloody. I’m sure the audience will feel that on screen. ” Knetter – who is also co-writing the zombie film Twilight of the Dead, based on a treatment left behind by George A. Romero – said, “ We are so excited to have Brute 1976, our modern take on the 70s horror films we love so much, in the hands of Cinephobia for it’s North American release. We look forward to everyone experiencing the Birdy family in all their gory glory. ”

Coming our way from production company Neon Noir, Brute 1976 was produced by Marcel Walz, Joe Knetter, and Sarah French, with Dirk Schürmann and Tobias Schürman serving as executive producers. Robert Kern III (Prey, Creepypasta) provided makeup effects, and Marcus Friedlander (The Getback) served as Director of Photography. Production on a sequel, Brute 1986, has already wrapped.

Are you looking forward to Brute 1976, and are you glad to hear that it has secured U.S. distribution with Cinephobia Releasing? Let us know by leaving a comment below.