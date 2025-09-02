Did Walking Tall inspiration Buford Pusser kill his wife? New evidence may implicate him 50+ years after his death

To many in the South, Buford Pusser was a hero who actively fought against gambling, prostitution and more in Tennessee. For us movie lovers, he was the inspiration for the 1973 vigilante classic Walking Tall. But now his entire legacy will be shaped, as it’s now believed that it was he who murdered his wife, Pauline, in the 1960s.

According to reports, enough evidence has emerged that authorities firmly believe that Buford Pusser was the one responsible for the 1967 murder of Pauline Pusser, despite the then-McNairy County, TN sheriff claiming there was an ambush. As the story goes, Pusser took Pauline along for a ride-along while checking out a disturbance; it was during that investigation that the car he was driving was fired upon, killing Pauline and disfiguring him. Those named by Buford Pusser always denied any involvement, which, despite any unlawful activities they may have participated in before or after, may have been true all along. Today, there is a marker on the side of the road where the supposed ambush took place.

At a news conference this past week, district attorney Mark Davidson stated, “This case is not about tearing down a legend. It is about giving dignity and closure to Pauline and her family and ensuring that the truth is not buried with time. The truth matters. Justice matters, even 58 years later. Pauline deserves both.” Adding to this, Davidson said there is “physical, medical, forensic, ballistic, and re-enactment evidence that contradicts his version of events.” Those investigating the case point out that Buford Pusser’s facial injuries were likely self-inflicted and not from a gun fired from a distance.

The investigation into the death of Pauline Pusser began in 2022 courtesy of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with her body being exhumed last year. Buford Pusser died in 1974 at the age of 36.

As mentioned, Buford Pusser was the subject of 1973’s Walking Tall, as well as its sequels. His portrayer, Joe Don Baker, died earlier this year. He would later be played by Bo Svenson for the sequels and short-lived TV series, with Dwayne Johnson stepping into the role for the 2004 remake.