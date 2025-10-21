Kino Lorber is set to release a new 4K Blu-ray for Dwayne Johnson’s remake of Walking Tall

While Dwayne Johnson is shifting focus to more dramatic work with his latest outing, The Smashing Machine, an early film on his resume, when he was making the transition from wrestling to movies, has him playing a stripped-down role in the 2004 remake of Walking Tall. In this Kevin Bray-directed film, The Rock plays a military vet who returns to his hometown and becomes the new sheriff. Blu-ray.com has the details on a new 4K remaster from Kino Lorber set to hit retailers on December 9.
The description reads,
“When it comes to laying down the law with a vengeance, one man can make a difference. Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (The Rundown, The Smashing Machine) takes no prisoners as he fights for justice and crushes corruption in this bone-cracking, adrenaline-pumping action-adventure inspired by a true story! When decorated military officer Chris Vaughn (Johnson) returns to his hometown in the state of Washington to find work, he finds that the lumber mill has closed and the town’s big business is now a crime-ridden casino run by one of his old schoolmates (Neal McDonough, TV’s Band of Brothers). Aided by his loyal friend (Johnny Knoxville, TV’s Jackass) and armed with a two-by-four, Vaughn decides to take matters into his own hands and clean up the town’s corruption in this action-movie lover’s feast!”
Special Features:
DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K MASTER SOURCED FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- NEW Audio Commentary by Film Journalist Brandon Streussnig
- Audio Commentary by Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
- Audio Commentary by Director Kevin Bray, DP Glen MacPherson and Editor Robert Ivison
- 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
- Optional English SDH subtitles
DISC TWO – BLU-RAY
- NEW 4K MASTER SOURCED FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- NEW Audio Commentary by Film Journalist Brandon Streussnig
- Audio Commentary by Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
- Audio Commentary by Director Kevin Bray, DP Glen MacPherson and Editor Robert Ivison
- Fight the Good Fight: Featurette (8:22)
- Deleted Scenes
- Alternate Ending
- Gag Reel
- Theatrical Trailer
- 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
- Optional English Subtitles
Technical Specs:
- Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: 4K (2160p)
HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
- Audio
TBA
- Subtitles
English SDH
- Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)
- Packaging
Slipcover in original pressing
Reversible cover
- Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)