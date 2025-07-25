Movie News

Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks with Alex Garland to reunite for A24’s Elden Ring film

Posted 5 hours ago
There are some incredible developments happening with the Elden Ring adaptation. Not only will it be made by writer/director Alex Garland, who recently released Civil War, Warfare and reunited with Danny Boyle for 28 Years Later, but he will be doing it with A24. The indie studio is expanding as it dabbles in bigger-budget movies, like Civil War. Elden Ring is a popular video game property with an opportunity for a franchise, so this film is expected to be the most expensive film that A24 will produce to date. The price tag may also have played a factor in why the studio went to Garland with the project.

The Insneider reporter, Jeff Sneider, is now saying that Garland is possibly going to reunite with his Civil War star Cailee Spaeny to sign on to Elden Ring. Spaeny and Garland have collaborated a couple of times on the FX series Devs, as well as A24’s Civil War, which grossed $127 million worldwide. Spaeny’s star rose even more when she starred in Fede Alvarez’s Alien: Romulus, which grossed $350 million worldwide. Spaeny is also expected to return in a follow-up for that film. It was recently reported that Kit Connor, who appeared in Garland’s Warfare, will be starring in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is an open-world action RPG where you play as a Tarnished warrior seeking to restore the shattered Elden Ring and become the Elden Lord by defeating mighty demigods in a dark, mysterious fantasy world. George R. R. Martin, creator of the fantasy-novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, provided worldbuilding for the game.

Peter Rice will produce the Elden Ring movie alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich from DNA, as well as George R. R. Martin and Vince Gerardis.

Garland and A24 had also previously worked together on Ex Machina, Men, Civil War, and Warfare, so it makes sense that he would be the filmmaker they’re entrusting with the Elden Ring adaptation. Not too long ago, Garland said that he was “going to take a break from directing for the foreseeable future,” but that break has never happened.

Source: The Insneider
