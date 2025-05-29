Kit Connor in talks to star in Elden Ring movie from Alex Garland

It’s only been a week since it was announced that Alex Garland will write and direct a live-action Elden Ring movie for A24 and video-game company Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. Deadline now reports that he may have found his leading man. Kit Connor, who appeared in Garland’s Warfare, is apparently in talks to star in the Elden Ring movie.

However, the report states that several factors, including scheduling, still need to be worked out, but both Garland and Connor are keen to reunite, although a formal offer has not been made.

Elden Ring is an open-world action RPG where you play as a Tarnished warrior seeking to restore the shattered Elden Ring and become the Elden Lord by defeating mighty demigods in a dark, mysterious fantasy world. George R. R. Martin, creator of the fantasy-novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, provided worldbuilding for the game.

Peter Rice will produce the Elden Ring movie alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich from DNA, as well as George R. R. Martin and Vince Gerardis.

Warfare was written and directed by Alex Garland and Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza. The film “ embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it. “

Our own Chris Bumbray was very impressed by Warfare. “ The film is cast with a who’s who of the brightest young twenty-something actors, but despite the big names involved, the movie is a true ensemble, ” he wrote in his review. “ There’s no real lead, and the movie allows you to observe them as they try to stay alive. No one falls pretty to any cliches, and you empathize with all of them… It’s the A24 version of a movie like Black Hawk Down, and it should find an appreciative audience, even if its effort to cut down on the rah-rah aspects of a war film might limit its appeal to the art house. That’s too bad, as it’s a movie that cries out to be seen on a big screen, although veterans, understandably, might feel it hits a little too close to home. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

What do you think of Kit Connor potentially leading the Elden Ring movie?