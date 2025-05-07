Elden Ring: Alex Garland to direct video game adaptation for A24?

A24 is best known for releasing films like The Witch, The Florida Project, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Lady Bird, The Disaster Artist, Hereditary, Midsommar, The Lighthouse, Uncut Gems, Best Picture winners Moonlight and Everything Everywhere All at Once, etc. They’ve largely been considered to be an arthouse company – but we’ve known for a while now that they’re trying to shift their strategy from arthouse films to more commercial films, including action and big IP projects. This strategy includes the recently released war movie Warfare, Adam Wingard’s gonzo horror action movie Onslaught, the UFC movie The Smashing Machine, a Barney movie from Ayo Edebiri and Daniel Kaluuya, the Friday the 13th Peacock series Crystal Lake, which recently got Linda Cardellini to sign on to play Pamela Voorhees, and possibly even a Bloodsport remake. Now, there’s a rumor floating around that a film adaptation of the video game Elden Ring is likely to be one of A24’s most expensive projects to date – and Alex Garland may be in negotiations to take the helm of the film!

Nexus Point News was the initial source for the Garland news, but they deleted their post. Now, Jeff Sneider of The InSneider has been able to confirm that Garland is in negotiations to direct an Elden Ring movie for A24. Elden Ring was released by FromSoftware, and the company’s president Hidetaka Miyazaki was known to be open to the idea of a movie adaptation. It looks like A24 swooped in and grabbed those rights.

Released in February 2022, Elden Ring is a popular video game that features story contributions from Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin. The famed RPG follows a group of outcasts known as the Tarnished who are summoned to the mystical Lands Between to reassemble the shattered Elden Ring.

Garland and A24 previously worked together on Ex Machina, Men, Civil War, and Warfare, so it makes sense that he would be the filmmaker they’re entrusting with the Elden Ring adaptation. Not too long ago, Garland said that he was “going to take a break from directing for the foreseeable future,” but that break has never happened.

Would you like to see an Elden Ring movie that’s directed by Alex Garland? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.