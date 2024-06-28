Arise, ye Tarnished! FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki is expressing interest in adapting Elden Ring into a film or television series

FromSoftware's president, Hidetaka Miyazaki, says an Elden Ring movie or television series is possible as the studio looks to expand.

Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, movie, Hidetaka Miyazaki

As gamers invent new curse words following the release of FromSoftware’s Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, studio president Hidetaka Miyazaki is ready to entertain the thought of creating an Elden Ring movie. Speaking with The Guardian (via Video Games Chronicle), Miyazaki said new adaptations of the sprawling open-world action RPG are possible. While Miyazaki hesitates to say anything official, he thinks a film or television series set in The Lands Between requires talents beyond his purview.

“I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example,” Miyazaki told The Guardian.

“But I don’t think I, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play. We’d have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we’re trying to achieve, but there’s interest, for sure.”

Miyazaki is a brilliant person. He knows the power Elden Ring wields throughout the gaming community and how precious the game is for Soulsbourne fans. Beyond the game’s breathtaking environments, armies of nightmarish enemies, awe-inspiring sense of mystery, and punishing learning curve, Elden Ring takes place in a world with profound lore, dark themes, and staggering scope. Distilling the adventure of the Tarnished, individuals who lost the grace of the Erdtree and were consequently banished from the Lands Between by Queen Marika the Eternal, is easier said than done. It would take an extraordinarily talented team years to craft a worthy film or television adaptation, and that’s after deciding what medium to use when presenting the story. While a live-action version could work, my gut tells me a Castlevania-like animated adaptation holds more water.

FromSoftware says Elden Ring has sold 25 million copies, making it one of the most successful games of the current generation. I’m in the middle of the Erdtree DLC now, having recently defeated the Dancing Lion by the skin of my teeth. The thought of FromSoftware adapting the game excited me, but only if they give the project the time and talent it needs to match the quality of the game itself. With that in mind, you might have an easier time defeating Radahn on your first try than assembling the right team for the job.

Would you like to see a film or television adaptation of Elden Ring? Let us know in the comments below.

