Sam Wilson’s new Captain America suit for Brave New World revealed in promotional art

An Amazon advertisement reveals Sam Wilson’s brand-new Captain America suit for the forthcoming film starring Anthony Mackie early.

By

Whoops! Thanks to a new Amazon mail advert, Anthony Mackie’s brand-new Captain America suit for Captain America: Brave New World is on display. American Bald Eagle-eyed fans posted the promo featuring Sam Wilson’s stylish Captain America suit, revealing the star-spangled hero’s upcoming look for the forthcoming Marvel film. In the promo, Sam Wilson sports a royal blue suit with red and white stripes across his torso. With Cap’s classic shield in hand, it appears as if Sam’s wings have a new blue and white paint job to match the theme. Oh, and remember Sam’s red-tinted glasses. He needs to protect his eyes from splattered insects when he’s flying through the sky. No one wants to pick severed wings out of their eye ducts when they’re trying to save the planet.

Production for Captain America: Brave New World is complete, with the film moved to 2025 because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The fourth installment of Marvel’s Captain America film series features new and returning characters, including Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Live Tyler as Betty Ross, Shira Haas as the Israeli superhero Sabra, Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing the late William Hurt.

After taking on the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie is finally leading his own Marvel movie with Captain America: Brave New World. Stepping into the shoes of Captain America is no small feat, and Mackie is all too aware of the pressure. “There’s a huge amount of pressure,” Mackie told Inverse last year. “You throw my dumb ass in the water, and you’re like, ‘Swim.’ I’m like, ‘Sh*t.’ But at the same time, it’s all in the state of mind. I’ve been given a great cast. I’ve been given a great group of people who I’ve worked with before.”

What do you think about Sam Wilson’s new costume for Captain America: Brave New World? Is Marvel grinding its teeth at the thought of Amazon revealing the look early? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Source: Instagram, Inverse
