Captain America and Falcon’s brotherhood is a key emotional center of Brave New World

The next addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America: Brave New World, is set to reach theatres on February 14, 2025 – and this Captain America adventure sees Anthony Mackie’s character Sam Wilson, formerly known as Falcon, carrying the shield now that his pal Steve Rogers is retired. But he’s not the only hero who’s taking on the mantle of a fellow hero in this film. With a new Captain America comes a new Falcon, as Wilson has passed his old set of wings (as seen in the TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) over to United States Air Force intelligence officer Joaquín Torres, played by Danny Ramirez – and director Julius Onah told Empire that the brotherhood between Sam and Joaquín is a key emotional center in the film.

Here’s the official information on Captain America: Brave New World, straight from Marvel: Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. Harrison Ford makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, a role originated by the late William Hurt. Ross and Sam have a bit of a history: In his previous role as Secretary of State, Ross was responsible for arresting Sam and his fellow Avengers during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now as president, Ross is eager to work with Sam, hoping to make Captain America an official military position. But that tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident, with friend and retired super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) as the prime suspect. Sam’s investigation send him on a dangerous chase, and (leading to) a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk. Danny Ramirez returns as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres, who’s picked up Sam’s old wings and taken on the role of Falcon. Tim Blake Nelson is also back as Samuel Sterns, AKA The Leader, appearing in the MCU for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

During his Empire interview, Onah said, “ There’s this incredible big brother/little brother dynamic between them (Sam Wilson’s Captain America and Joaquín Torres’ Falcon). It’s going to be one of the key emotional centers of the film. These guys are incredible fighters. And Sam has been there and back. He’s got some tricks up his sleeve, and over the course of the film there are things he comes to learn that become other tools in his arsenal, when he’s facing even the most impossible of threats. “

