A live-action Captain Planet TV series is in the works at Netflix

After years in development limbo, the live-action Captain Planet and the Planeteers project is finally picking up steam, with Deadline reporting that it’s now being reimagined as a TV series for Netflix.The project comes from Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, and Warner Bros. Television.

Created by Barbara Pyle and Ted Turner, Captain Planet and the Planeteers was an environmentally themed animated series that aired for six seasons in the ’90s. It followed “ five young people from around the world who were given magical rings that had the power to control natural elements. United, they can summon Captain Planet, a superhero who helps them fight against environmental evils. “

As I mentioned above, this has been in the works for quite some time. The last serious push was nearly a decade ago, when Glen Powell and Jono Matt were tapped to pen the script. It was also expected that Powell would play Captain Planet. The script was reportedly a subversive take on the series, which took place “ years after the adventures of the show, with the Captain now a washed-up has-been who needs the kids more than they need him. “

Just two years ago, Powell said the project was still alive and he was eager to play the part. “ I know DiCaprio is super passionate about it, ” Powell said. “ I’m super passionate about it. I think it could be great…I want that one to work. I’d love to play that superhero. ” Deadline’s report states that Powell is no longer involved in the Netflix series, but Matt is onboard as a producer.

We have seen Captain Planet in live-action before, sort of. Don Cheadle starred as an unhinged version of Captain Planet in a series of shorts on Funny or Die. When summoned by the Planeteers to help save the environment, this version quickly goes rogue and starts turning people into trees. “The power is mine, bitches!”

How do you feel about a potential live-action Captain Planet TV series on Netflix?