Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Adam Sandler & more pay tribute to the late Carl Weathers

Hollywood was dealt a major blow earlier today when it was announced that the great Carl Weathers had died. From Predator to Happy Gilmore to Star Wars, Carl Weathers had a hand in just about everything, so it’s no surprise that his many friends are paying tribute to the late actor.

Sylvester Stallone, who starred alongside Weathers in Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, and Rocky IV, took to Instagram with an emotional video tribute to his friend. “ We lost a legend yesterday, ” reads the caption. “ My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keeping punching. ” Check out the video below.

Adam Sandler took to X to pay tribute to his Happy Gilmore co-star. “ A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always, ” Sandler wrote. “ Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend. ” Weathers played Derick “Chubbs” Peterson, a former pro golfer who lost a hand in an alligator attack.

Of course, you can’t think about Carl Weathers without thinking about Predator. He played Al Dillon, Dutch’s (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Vietnam War buddy who is now a CIA operative pushing too many pencils. “ Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him, ” Schwarzenegger wrote on X. “ And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it. Every minute with him — on set and off — was pure joy. He was the type of friend who pushes you to be your best just to keep up with him. I’ll miss him, and my thoughts are with his family. “

Jesse Ventura, who co-starred in Predator as Sgt. Blaine Cooper, added, “ We lost an icon. Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years. Thank you, Carl. “

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau also issued a tribute to Carl Weathers, saying, “ I am heartbroken by this devastating loss. He was a hero from my childhood who I was lucky enough to meet and then had the amazing good fortune to work with. He had the energy and curiosity of a young man paired with the wisdom that his rich life and career afforded him. My heart goes out to his family and countless admirers. “

Pedro Pascal, who plays the titular bounty hunter in The Mandalorian, posted a photo of Weathers with the caption, “ Words fail. ” Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan Kryze in the series, said, “ There are no words. I’m in complete shock. Carl and I found a friendship off camera bonding over our love of the PNW and the importance of family. He was so proud of his family. Brendan Wayne said it best…never did I ever meet a guy who seemed like he would live forever. Rest in Peace my friend. I hope you’ve found your plot of land again. “

A great many people loved Carl Weathers, and our hearts go out to his family and friends.