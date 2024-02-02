Carl Weathers Dies: The iconic Rocky, Predator, and Action Jackson actor was 76

Carl Weathers, the beloved actor whose work includes iconic roles in the Rocky films Predator, Happy Gilmore, and more, has passed away at 76.

By

Like an Apollo Creed uppercut to the senses, we’ve learned that Carl Weathers, the iconic actor in the Rocky film franchise, PredatorThe MandalorianHappy GilmoreAction Jackson, and so much more, has passed away at 76.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Born on January 14, 1948, in New Orleans, Weathers was a titan of the silver screen and television domain with over 75 credits across his 50-year career. He is best known for playing Apollo Creed, Rocky Balboa’s rival-turned-friend in the Rocky film franchise. As the Master of Disaster, Apollo Creed was partly inspired by Muhammad Ali and remains the Italian Stallion’s most iconic opponent alongside Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago.

As a champion of action cinema, Weathers played Colonel Al Dillon in 1987’s Predator. Attached to Major “Dutch” Schaefer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in the fight against a hostile alien game hunter, Dillon’s ability to wreck shop alongside Dutch is aspirational and the stuff of action cinema legend.

Weathers also leads the 1988 crime comedy Action Jackson. In one of the actor’s most unforgettable roles, ‘Action’ Jackson pursues a power-hungry auto magnate who eliminates his competition until he corners the market. With snappy one-liners galore and adrenaline coursing through his veins, Weathers’ performance in Action Jackson delivers heat, humor, and grandeur.

Younger generations may know Weathers as the strict but lovable golf instructor Derick “Chubbs” Peterson from Adam Sandler’s comedy smash Happy Gilmore. As Chubbs, Weathers demonstrates his knack for comedy, complimenting Sandler’s hot-tempered Happy and giving gators a reason to stay off the golf course.

In addition to his role as an outstanding actor, Weathers was an accomplished director, with episodes of Hawaii Five-OThe Last O.G.Law & OrderFBIChicago Med, and The Mandalorian to his name. Though he directed two episodes of the popular Star Wars series, he also appeared in nine episodes as Greef Karga, the former disgraced magistrate and Guild Master of the Nevarro Hunters.

Beyond his contributions to Hollywood, Carl used his celebrity to raise awareness for worthy causes and organizations, including Lupus L.A., The L.A. Police Memorial Foundation, The PEACE Fund, and The Tower Cancer Research Foundation.



Source: Deadline
