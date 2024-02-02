Episode 38 of 80s Horror Memories watches Arnie battle the Predator

The 80s Horror Memories docu-series continues with a look at the 1987 sci-fi action classic Predator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger

JoBlo.com recently launched a new weekly documentary series called 80s Horror Memories, where each year of the 1980s has five episodes dedicated to it. Looking back at 1980, we discussed Maniac, Dressed to Kill, AlligatorFriday the 13thThe ShiningProm Night, and The Fog. The second five episodes were a journey through 1981, covering The Funhouse, The Burning, Friday the 13th Part 2, My Bloody ValentineHalloween IIThe Evil DeadThe Howling, and An American Werewolf in London, as well as the careers of horror hosts Elvira and Joe Bob Briggs. The next five were, of course, all about movies that came out in 1982: Conan the BarbarianThe ThingHalloween III: Season of the Witch, and Poltergeist, with an examination of the short-lived 3-D boom along the way. For 1983, we talked about a trio of Stephen King adaptations, Jaws 3-DSleepaway Camp, the rise of TV horror anthologies, and Psycho II. For 1984, we covered the creation of the PG-13 rating, The Terminator, Gremlins, Ghostbusters, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Our trip through 1985 included Teen WolfRe-AnimatorA Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge Friday the 13th: A New BeginningFright NightLifeforceDay of the Dead, and The Return of the Living Dead. For 1986, we covered David Cronenberg’s The Fly, the horror comedies that were released during the year (including Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Aliens, the connection between horror movies and heavy metal, and David Lynch’s Blue Velvet. Now we’ve reached 1987, and we got our journey through this year started with looks at Clive Barker’s Hellraiser and Paul Verhoeven’s RoboCop. Next up is the Arnold Schwarzenegger vs. a space alien classic Predator! You can hear all about it in the embed above.

New episodes of 80s Horror Memories are released through the YouTube channel JoBlo Horror Originals every Friday. 

Here’s the info on 80s Horror MemoriesIt’s been over 40 years since the decade that shaped the horror movie industry began and having lived through most of those years personally, we at JoBlo/Arrow in the Head have decided to create a 10-part documentary series in which not only cover every nook and cranny of the biggest horror themes from 1980 to 1989 but also what was happening in the world at the time. Join us as we walk down Horror Memory Lane!

And here’s the info on this particular episode: The Predator is one of the most iconic movie monsters ever created, but is the movie more than just a sci-fi actioner, or is it simply machismo brawn over brains? Well, let’s head into the jungle and find out here on 80s Horror Memories.

This episode of 80s Horror Memories was written by Adam Walton, narrated by Tyler Nichols, edited by Adam Walton, produced by Berge Garabedian and John Fallon, co-produced by Mike Conway, and executive produced by Berge Garabedian. The score was provided by Shawn Knippelberg. Special Guests: Matt Winston of Stan Winston Studios and Patrick Lussier (Drive Angry).

Source: Arrow in the Head
