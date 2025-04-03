Carrie Coon turned down Avengers: Endgame after Marvel refused a pay raise in the wake of Infinity War’s success

While you may not have noticed it, Carrie Coon played one of Thanos’ minions in Avengers: Infinity War. The actress is currently partying it up in Thailand in the current season of HBO’s hit show The White Lotus, but Coon had also done voice work and motion capture for Proxima Midnight, one of the major villains in the Marvel film. While she had some significant supporting scenes, Coon would noticeably be absent from the immediate follow-up, Avengers: Endgame.

According to Variety, Coon’s husband, actor and playwright Tracy Letts, appeared on The Big Picture Show podcast from The Ringer. By way of People, it was reported that Letts explained how Coon would turn down Avengers: Endgame when the massive box office take of Infinity War possibly meant a pay increase. Letts explained, “ I believe [Marvel] went to her for the second one, and they asked her to be in the second one. And she said, ‘Well, the first one is the most successful movie ever made. Are you going to pay me any more money?’ And they said, ‘No. We’re not going to pay you any more money.’ She said, ‘Wow, you’re not going to pay me any more money, then I don’t think I’m going to do it.’ And they said, ‘Well, you should feel yourself fortunate to be part of the Marvel Universe.’ So she declined… We would’ve made a bigger deal out of this, but it would have involved us watching the movies and we weren’t going to do that. “

Back in 2018, Coon would explain how she got to work on Infinity War when she told Entertainment Weekly, “ It started as a voiceover audition. They were just looking for the voice of Proxima Midnight, and [they reached out] perhaps because they were interested in my voice or maybe because I’ve actually done motion-capture work previously. I used to do motion-capture work for video games, back in Madison, Wisconsin. I was an athlete in college, and so it was very physical work that I enjoyed tremendously, and I had such a ball working on it. I’m much older now than I was then, so it was a very different experience. I was also pregnant when I did it. I flew down to Atlanta and did some mo-cap, mostly the facial capture. Of course, I can’t take credit for all of it — it’s a gifted team of animators that are taking on the bulk of that performance. But it morphed from a voiceover job into a mo-cap job, and then suddenly I realized I was in the highest-grossing movie of the year. “

What do you think of Carrie Coon asking for a pay raise on Avengers: Endgame after the success of Avengers: Infinity War – and the fact that Marvel refused to give her a raise? Let us know by leaving a comment below.