Carrie Coon on not returning for Avengers: Endgame after pay dispute

Carrie Coon, our Queen of Physical Media, voiced Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War, and while the character also appeared in Avengers: Endgame, she was oddly silent. Tracy Letts, Coon’s husband, recently explained that she decided not to return after Marvel wouldn’t give her a raise and told her that she should be grateful to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While speaking with Variety, Coon added her own two cents to the Marvel pay dispute. “ I think what it’s more about is what’s driving our industry — like you should be lucky to be part of this engine that is making money in our industry, ” she said. “ Here’s the metaphor: Let’s say you’re starting off in a business and get an entry-level position and are given an entry-level salary. You work in that business for 10 years, you’re no longer making an entry-level salary, and then an amazing company comes to you and says, ‘We think you’re great, and we would like to hire you.’ And you say, ‘Fantastic. This is an amazing company. I’d love to work for you.’ But they’re only going to pay you your entry-level salary. You decide it’s a great company, I’ll give it a shot. And then you work for them and they extend your contract. You say, ‘Wonderful. Can I expect to receive a salary commensurate with my experience?’ And the company says, ‘No, I’m sorry. We can only pay your entry-level salary.’ “

Coon continued, “ The lesson there is that my time is more valuable elsewhere. And so I part ways with this company, everybody amicably, because my time, especially as a person with a family, is more valuable than that. So it’s purely a business decision. I think that those comments are probably less sexist than they are just an indicator of where the movie industry was heading. IP was driving the industry at that time. Maybe we’re having a shift. Maybe we’re having a swing back. I think people, operate under a tremendous misunderstanding about what we’re paid in those circumstances. I think if people knew, I think they’d be surprised, and wouldn’t be surprised at the decision I made. “