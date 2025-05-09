Harmonia: Carrie Coon, Lily James, Bella Ramsey, and Odessa Young star in cult thriller based on a true story

Physical media supporter Carrie Coon (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) is set to star alongside Lily James (Baby Driver), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), and Odessa Young (The Stand) in the cult thriller Harmonia , which will be directed by Guy Nattiv (Golda) and happens to be based on Nattiv’s own grandmother’s experience with an insidious cult. Variety reports that Bleecker Street holds the U.S. distribution rights and will be giving the film a nationwide theatrical release sometime in 2026. Production is expected to begin this summer.

Written by Nattiv and Noa Berman-Herzberg, Harmonia is set in the 1980s and has the following synopsis: Rita (Coon), unraveling from past wounds, meets a radiant young spiritual leader (James) after a chance encounter. Following her into the all-female commune known as Harmonia, Rita leaves her life and family behind until her daughters, Ella (Ramsey), and Jo (Young), embark on a dangerous journey to rescue their mother. Once immersed in the commune, they find themselves inexorably drawn into the leader’s labyrinthine web of pseudo-spiritual and psychological manipulation.

Julia Lebedev and Eddie Vaisman are producing the film for Sight Unseen, while Jaime Ray Newman and Nattiv do the same for New Native Pictures. Oren Moverman is also a producer on the project. Leonid Lebedev serves as an executive producer. Embankment Films represents the international distribution rights.

Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson provided the following statement: “ It is our honor to re-team with our friend Guy on this intense – and intensely personal – film following the success of Golda. We at Bleecker Street know that he, and his tremendous cast, will deliver an unforgettable experience in theaters around the country next year. ” Nattiv added, “ Harmonia is born from the true story of my grandmother—a woman whose quiet strength and unspoken pain left an indelible mark on our family. For years, her story lived in the shadows, and now, at last, I’m giving it voice. I couldn’t ask for more soulful collaborators than Carrie, Lily, Bella, and Odessa. Each of them brings a deep, intuitive grace to these layered characters, and their commitment to tell my story is tremendously moving. “

Harmonia sounds interesting to me, and Nattiv assembled a great cast for the film, so I look forward to seeing how it’s going to turn out. Are you interested in watching Carrie Coon, Lily James, Bella Ramsey, and Odessa Young in a cult thriller? Let us know by leaving a comment below.