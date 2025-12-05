Mortal Kombat actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is dead at 75

Movie News

Welcome. You’re here to compete in Mortal Kombat… Treasure these moments… as if they were your last.” Sad news today as it has been reported that Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, best known for playing Shang Tsung in the Mortal Kombat franchise, is dead at the age of 75. His family confirmed the news, saying he died early this morning due to complications from a stroke.

What Movies & TV Shows Did Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa Appear In?

Tagawa first brought Shang Tsung to life in Paul W.S. Anderson’s Mortal Kombat, delivering a deliciously sinister turn that became one of the film’s standout elements. His take on the soul-stealing sorcerer proved so memorable that he later reprised the character in episodes of Mortal Kombat: Legacy and Mortal Kombat X: Generations, and even returned to lend both his voice and likeness to the character in the Mortal Kombat 11 video game.

Mortal Combat, to me, is as classic a bad guy as I can create,” he said in a 2001 interview. “And when I did that, my choice was to go so far over the top for a few reasons. One is, I didn’t think I’d want to play the evil sorcerer again, and I wanted to give him a power and a strength that people would remember. One other thing was the dialogue. As actors, we are reading scripts, and I wasn’t familiar with the game, and when I saw the game, it made more sense. But even more so when I went to act it, I thought, “Oh, I can do this. I’ll give him the meanest, nastiest lines.” And sure enough, it was fun. I never realized I was making him that mean. Sort of shocked me a bit, but certainly that was one of my greatest experiences in acting.

And while Shang Tsung remains one of Tagawa’s most iconic roles, it represents just a fraction of a career that spanned more than four decades and encompassed far more than a single villainous performance. He appeared in movies such as Big Trouble in Little China, The Last Emperor, Twins, Licence to Kill, Nemesis, The Phantom, Snow Falling on Cedars, Pearl Harbor, Planet of the Apes, Elektra, Memoirs of a Geisha, 47 Ronin, Kubo and the Two Strings, and many more.

As for the small screen, he made appearances in shows such as Star Trek: The Next Generation, Miami Vice, Moonlighting, Babylon 5, Nash Bridges, Stargate SG-1, Heroes, Revenge, Grimm, Star Wars: Rebels, Lost in Space, Star Wars: Visions, and Blue Eye Samurai. But his most prominent TV role found him playing Trade Minister Nobusuke Tagomi in The Man in the High Castle. The series took place in an alternate world where the Axis powers of Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan rule the world after their victory in World War II.

A truly unique and memorable actor. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Tagawa’s family and friends. He will be deeply missed.

