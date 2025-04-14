Movie News

Cate Blanchett is considering retirement from acting because there are “a lot of other things I want to do with my life”

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Cate Blanchett, acting

Two-time Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett (Black Bag, The Lord of the Rings trilogy) says she’s considering retirement after a lengthy and glowing acting career. While retirement might not be around the corner, Blancett, 55, says there are other things she’d like to do with her life.

“My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting,” Blanchett said in an upcoming issue of Radio Times. “[There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

Who could blame her? Being in the public eye 24/7 is excruciating. Some people crave the attention. However, others have enough of the limelight after some time and would rather pursue other interests than fight the paparazzi for eternity. Speaking with Radio Times (via The Standard), Blanchett told the outlet she’s “spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable,” regarding her navigation of fame and public demand for attention.

“When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicized, they sound really loud. I’m not that person,” Blanchett said. “I make more sense in motion – it’s been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed.”

Sadly, sensationalization is a core aspect of the Hollywood beast and, by extension, the press. Every outlet wants that sweet, clickable, eye-catching headline. Shock and awe always sell faster, and with public attention spans dwindling in a fast-paced, clickbait world, soundbites get the job done faster than context. Many of us (journalists) struggle with this aspect of the business and often try to avoid nefarious methods where possible. The complete picture is always more valuable than rage bait or attention-grabbing buzzwords and quotes.

“I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere,” Blanchett added about fame. “I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed.”

One thing is sure. Blanchett is a gift to the industry, and while I would miss her appearing in films, I understand the urge to leave it all behind. Life is short, and there’s little time to remain in a position that fails to fulfill you in every way imaginable.

Source: The Standard
Tags:

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist

Favorite Movies

The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Sword in the Stone, The Fisher King, Death to Smoochy, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes

Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,177 Articles Published

Latest Cate Blanchett News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Accountant 2
  3. Havoc
  4. Sinners
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Movie News

10 Greatest Val Kilmer Roles

Posted 1 week ago
With his recent passing, we take a look at some of the greatest roles of the legendary Val Kilmer's career.

Top Celebrity Stories!

Eric dane

Pop Culture

Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS at 52

Posted 3 days ago
Eric Dane, the actor best known for his roles on Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease.