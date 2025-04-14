Cate Blanchett is considering retirement from acting because there are “a lot of other things I want to do with my life”

Two-time Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett (Black Bag, The Lord of the Rings trilogy) says she’s considering retirement after a lengthy and glowing acting career. While retirement might not be around the corner, Blancett, 55, says there are other things she’d like to do with her life.

“My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting,” Blanchett said in an upcoming issue of Radio Times. “[There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

Who could blame her? Being in the public eye 24/7 is excruciating. Some people crave the attention. However, others have enough of the limelight after some time and would rather pursue other interests than fight the paparazzi for eternity. Speaking with Radio Times (via The Standard), Blanchett told the outlet she’s “spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable,” regarding her navigation of fame and public demand for attention.

“When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicized, they sound really loud. I’m not that person,” Blanchett said. “I make more sense in motion – it’s been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed.”

Sadly, sensationalization is a core aspect of the Hollywood beast and, by extension, the press. Every outlet wants that sweet, clickable, eye-catching headline. Shock and awe always sell faster, and with public attention spans dwindling in a fast-paced, clickbait world, soundbites get the job done faster than context. Many of us (journalists) struggle with this aspect of the business and often try to avoid nefarious methods where possible. The complete picture is always more valuable than rage bait or attention-grabbing buzzwords and quotes.

“I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere,” Blanchett added about fame. “I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed.”

One thing is sure. Blanchett is a gift to the industry, and while I would miss her appearing in films, I understand the urge to leave it all behind. Life is short, and there’s little time to remain in a position that fails to fulfill you in every way imaginable.