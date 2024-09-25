Cellar Door trailer: Jordana Brewster, Scott Speedman, Laurence Fishburne thriller gets November release

Back in February of 2023, it was announced that Jordana Brewster (The Faculty, the Fast and the Furious franchise), Scott Speedman (The Strangers, Crimes of the Future), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix, John Wick: Chapter 2), and Addison Timlin (Like Me, Depraved) had signed on to star in the latest thriller from Terminal and Inheritance director Vaughn Stein, a project that was known as The Offer at that time. The Offer has since made its way through production and been retitled Cellar Door – and Lionsgate will be giving it a theatrical and VOD release on November 1st. With that date just five weeks away, a trailer for the film has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Sam Scott wrote the initial screenplay, which then received revisions from Lori Evans Taylor, who recently wrote and directed the supernatural thriller Bed Rest (starring Melissa Barrera of the Scream franchise) and co-wrote the upcoming horror sequel Final Destination 6, a.k.a. Final Destination: Bloodlines. Cellar Door has the following synopsis: Looking for a fresh start after a miscarriage, a couple (Brewster and Speedman) find themselves being gifted the house of their dreams from a wealthy homeowner (Fishburne) with one caveat – they can never open the cellar door. Whether they can live without knowing triggers shocking consequences.

The title on Scott’s script was Cellar Door, so it’s good to see that the project eventually circled back around to the original title after switching over to the more generic title The Offer for a while. Sure, there have been other projects titled Cellar Door as well, but that title seems to fit the story quite well. And besides, Drew Barrymore’s character in Donnie Darko talks about “cellar door” being the most beautiful combination of words, so the title would definitely meet her approval.

Vaughn Stein’s Cellar Door was produced by Tom Butterfield, Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, and John Papsidera.

