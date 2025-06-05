Chad Stahelski says Donnie Yen’s John Wick spin-off will be an ode to kung fu movies

Ballerina is finally hitting screens this weekend and our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, was happy to report that despite a delay for lengthy reshoots, the film is still a lot of fun. He says in his review, “Ballerina is one of the more satisfying franchise spin-offs in recent memory. In this era of IP, every studio is desperate to max out the potential sequels and spinoffs their key franchises can handle, and Lionsgate has a whole slew planned around the John Wick franchise. Yet, what makes Ballerina different is that this doesn’t feel like much of a derivative of the franchise.”

Ballerina joins The Continental in attempting to expand the John Wick universe and Lionsgate had also announced that Donnie Yen would be reprising his role from Chapter 4 as Caine in a solo outing. While Reeves was brought in to merge Ballerina with Wick‘s world, franchise director Chad Stahelski says Caine will stand on its own without Wick. He tells The Hollywood Reporter,





The Donnie Yen spinoff doesn’t have the John Wick character. It’s got Donnie Yen and it’s an ode to kung fu movies. If John Wick 1 was about Charles Bronson and Lee Marvin, this is about Chow Yun-fat, John Woo and Wong Kar-wai. So I think that one is a little easier to get it across to audiences because it’s in a sub-genre of what we love.”