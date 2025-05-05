Rina Sawayama will reprise her John Wick 4 role in the Donnie Yen spin-off, which is set to start production this year

Rina Sawayama, who received acclaim for her performance as Akira, a fan-favorite in Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4, will reprise her role opposite Donnie Yen in the upcoming Caine spinoff film. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

The film will be produced by franchise producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee (John Wick: Chapters 1 through 4, Ballerina, Monkey Man) through their Thunder Road shingle, and by Chad Stahelski (John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum, Day Shift, John Wick: Chapter 4, Ballerina), who produces through his 87Eleven Entertainment production banner.

It was previously announced that the iconic and influential martial arts legend Donnie Yen will reprise his renowned role as Caine and will direct. The new film is stylistically modeled on the uniquely designed action films that Yen helped make famous, while being developed through Chad Stahelski’s deal with Lionsgate as he oversees the expansion of the John Wick universe. Yen will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

The film will begin production in Hong Kong later this year. The current draft of the screenplay is by Mattson Tomlin (the upcoming The Batman Part II and BRZRKR), with the previous draft of the screenplay by Robert Askins. While the logline is being kept under wraps, the new film will continue the story arcs following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, as Caine has been freed from his obligations to the High Table.

Fogelson said, “John Wick: Chapter 4 introduced us to so many compelling, original characters, including Akira. We’re beyond thrilled to have Rina coming back to the franchise—Caine and Akira have unfinished business, and this next chapter in their stories will be explosive.” Iwanyk added, “Rina will be a tremendous addition to this film, and we’re excited to be returning to Caine’s corner of the John Wick Universe as we start production soon.”

“Rina is such a badass,” said Stahelski. “I love what she did with this role in Chapter 4 and can’t wait to see her cross paths with Caine once again.” Donnie Yen said, “Most delighted to welcome Rina back into this new exciting journey with us. It will be my pleasure and attempt to elevate her amazing character that left us mesmerized from John Wick: Chapter 4!”

The next film in the John Wick universe is Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma. The film, directed by Len Wiseman, written by Shay Hatten, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, will be released on June 6.

The studio also recently announced it is working on an animated John Wick film, to be directed by Shannon Tindle and written by Vanessa Taylor, and it is in development on a fifth chapter in the John Wick story.