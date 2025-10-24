Chainsaw Man explodes with $3.4M in Thursday Previews while Springsteen takes the stage with $850K

Sony and Crunchyroll‘s Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is already blowing up the box office with $3.4 million in Thursday previews, with showings for the bombastic new anime from director Tatsuya Yoshihara beginning at 4 PM at 2,500 locations. The impressive total mimics a similar sum from April 2021’s Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which boarded a 3-day total of $21.2 million in a post-COVID market. When Demon Slayer put a stranglehold on the Friday box office, it banked $9.5 million.

According to analysts, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc could rip the cord on over $11 million throughout the weekend, with Blumhouse’s Black Phone 2 dialing into bank accounts for more than $12 million in the second frame.

In Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, Denji’s heart becomes torn in two after meeting Reze, a bubbly, adventurous young woman with a dark secret. After Denji’s world explodes, he engages in the most violent and bombastic fight of his life to keep the world safe from the Bomb Devil.

Chainsaw Man is 100% fresh from 18 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and has a 99% audience score. I received a theatrical preview of the film on Wednesday and gave it a rating of 9/10 in my review. In my opinion, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc goes off like a bomb with mind-blowing action, eye-popping visuals, surprising emotional depth, and a rip-roaring soundtrack that makes it an unforgettable and unmissable title for anime fans. I implore you, see this movie in theaters. You won’t regret it.

This weekend’s other significant release, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, struck a power chord with $ 850,000 on Thursday, with the film expected to gross $9M-$11M. Deliver Me from Nowhere tracks The Boss as he writes and records 1982’s Nebraska, one of his most important albums, which he completed himself using a four-track recorder in his bedroom. It remains one of the truly stark albums in music history, channeling themes of murder, alienation, and more that draws from Terrence Malick’s Badlands, Gothic literature, and American history.

Are you going to the movies this weekend? What will you see? I’m going to a screening of Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy tonight! Let us know what you plan to see in the comments section below.