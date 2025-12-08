When does Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc get a digital release date?

Prepare yourselves for one hell of a great ride because Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is finally hitting digital platforms this week! If you missed this outstanding anime in theaters, now is your chance to catch one of the year’s greatest animated films when Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc arrives on digital platforms tomorrow, December 9.

What is Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc about?

Are you unfamiliar with Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc? Here’s a crash course:

For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him killed. As he was losing consciousness, Denji’s beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita, made a deal with Denji and saved his life. This fused the two together, creating the unstoppable Chainsaw Man. Now, in a brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze has stepped into his world, and Denji faces his deadliest battle yet, fueled by love in a world where survival knows no rules.

Tatsuya Yoshihara directs Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, based on the original story “Chainsaw Man” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Serialized in Shueisha’s “Shonen Jump+”), with a screenplay by Hiroshi Seko, and production by MAPPA.

What did we think about Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc?

I saw Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc with a riled-up crowd in Toronto in October, and it was one of the best theater-going experiences I’ve ever had. While some could tap out on Reze Arc’s sleepy and sultry intro, they’d be fools not to wait for the film to go off like a bomb during its second and third acts.

In my review of the film, I wrote, “I genuinely can’t wait for more people to see this movie, especially the fans. I adore the film’s slow burn toward calamity, and it’s one of the best series-to-film adaptations I’ve ever seen, for reasons I refuse to spoil. The mind-blowing action, coupled with the film’s eye-popping visuals, surprising emotional depth, and rip-roaring soundtrack, makes it an unforgettable and unmissable title for anime fans. I implore you, see this movie in theaters. You won’t regret it.”

Be sure to catch Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc when it hits your favorite digital platforms tomorrow, December 9.