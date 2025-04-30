Charli xcx to star in and produce the next Takashi Miike film

Singer/songwriter Charli xcx is working on building up her film acting career, and she’s going about it in a really interesting way. A couple of years ago, we heard that she was set to make her feature acting debut with Legendary Entertainment’s remake of the infamous 1978 box office hit Faces of Death… and someday we might even get to see that movie, but as of right now it still doesn’t have a distributor. Since working on Faces of Death, Charli xcx has taken roles in the Gregg Araki thriller I Want Your Sex, Cathy Yan’s The Gallerist, Romain Gavras’s Sacrifice, Jeremy O. Harris and Pete Ohs’ Erupjca, and Julia Jackman’s graphic novel adaptation 100 Nights of Hero. By taking on these projects, she has worked alongside the likes of Barbie Ferreira, Dacre Montgomery, Jermaine Fowler, Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Chris Evans, Lena Góra, Will Madden, Emma Corrin, and Nicholas Galitizine. Now, Variety reports that Charli xcx will be starring in the next film from director Takashi Miike!

Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike has over 120 directing credits to his name, and it has only taken him 34 years to reach that impressive number. The 1999 release Audition may be the most popular film Miike has ever made. Among his many other credits are Dead or Alive, Ichi the Killer, The Happiness of the Katakuris, Gozu, One Missed Call, The Great Yokai War, Sukiyaki Western Django, 13 Assassins, Yakuza Apocalypse, and Blade of the Immortal. He made a cameo in Eli Roth’s Hostel, and contributed to the Masters of Horror TV series with an episode called Imprint. Showtime found Imprint to be so graphic and disturbing that they refused to air it – which is why the DVD release proudly stated that the movie was “Banned from Cable Broadcast.”

The title of the Charli xcx / Takashi Miike collaboration hasn’t been revealed yet, nor has any story details. We do know that Charli xcx is producing the film through her new Studio365 banner. Back in January, it was announced that the first project for Studio365 will be an A24 collaboration called The Moment, which, like this Takashi Miike project, has Charli xcx on board to star in it in addition to producing it. She also came up with the original story idea for The Moment. That film will mark the feature directorial debut of Scottish photographer and filmmaker Aidan Zamiri, who wrote the screenplay with Bertie Brandes.

Charli xcx was in the running to play the White Witch in the Narnia movie Greta Gerwig is making for Netflix, but the role ended up going to Emma Mackey.

Ross Evans is writing the screenplay for the Takashi Miike film. Just a couple of weeks ago, we heard that Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson are teaming up to bring Evans’ script How to Save a Marriage to the screen for Sony Pictures.

