Is Chase Sui Wonders joining the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot?

According to Jeff Sneider, Chase Sui Wonders (I Know What You Did Last Summer) is set to join Hulu’s upcoming reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. As you might expect, details on her character are being kept under wraps, but Sneider hears she will guest star in the pilot.

The reboot series will star Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the new young slayer, but the series will also see the return of Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers. “ From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side, ” said Gellar of Armstrong’s casting. “ To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room. “

The rest of the cast includes Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned), Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU), Sarah Bock (Severance), Daniel Di Tomasso (CSI: Vegas), Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier), and Kingston Vernes (The Survivor).

Chloé Zhao (Eternals) is directing the pilot from a script by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face).

Wonders was most recently seen in I Know What You Did Last Summer, the sequel to the classic ’90s slasher. Unfortunately, the film didn’t receive the best response, with our own Tyler Nichols being shocked at how bad it ended up being. “ There are hardly any redeeming qualities, with this likely to be a stain on the legacy of anyone involved, ” Nichols wrote. “ Hell, it essentially ruins the first film, which is a specific level of ‘how did you screw this up so much?’ The acting is bad, the story is nonsensical, and the dialogue feels like it was written by someone who has never heard human beings speak before. Here’s hoping this puts the final nail in the coffin of lazy legacy sequels. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Thankfully, Wonders did have great success with The Studio, the Apple TV+ comedy series starring Seth Rogen as the newly appointed head of a floundering studio who struggles to balance corporate demands with his passion for producing quality films. Wonders plays the former assistant of Rogan’s character, who is promoted to junior executive