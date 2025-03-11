Chase Sui Wonders says the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel is “really fun”

There’s a new sequel to the 1997 slasher I Know What You Did Last Summer (watch it HERE) and its 1998 follow-up I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (watch that one HERE) coming our way from director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge). Robinson’s Do Revenge star Camila Mendes (Riverdale) was attached to star in the film at one time, but had to drop out due to scheduling issues with the Masters of the Universe movie, where she plays the Teela character. Mendes was replaced by Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies) – and while speaking to People, Wonders said the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel is going to be “really fun.”

Robinson is directing the film from a screenplay by Leah McKendrick (M.F.A.), which has received some rewrites from Robinson and journalist Sam Lansky. McKendrick told Collider a while back that the new sequel will reckon with “ some big ideas about hero and villain, right and wrong, how your skeletons come back to haunt you. And in the age of the internet and the age where fame is such a revered concept, the creation of TikTok and social media, who is Julie James in a world where there are no secrets anymore? “ McKendrick also said that when she went in to pitch her take to Sony, the most important things they wanted to hear about were “ the accident, the event that kicks it off, and who the killer is. “

In addition to Wonders, the new I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel stars Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Sarah Pidgeon (Tiny Beautiful Things), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Billy Campbell (The Rocketeer), Lola Tung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story), Austin Nichols (The Day After Tomorrow), and model / musician Gabbriette, who will be making her feature film acting debut. Jennifer Love Hewitt, who played heroine Julie James in the first two films, and Freddie Prinze Jr., who was Julie’s boyfriend Ray Bronson in those films, are both back for this sequel, they are not the leads this time around.

Wonders told People, “ It’s really fun, and the cast is incredible. We filmed partially in Australia and now we’re finishing up in L.A. ” She described director Robinson as “ a genius ” and mentioned that, in addition to working with Hewitt and Prinze, she also had the chance to meet Prinze’s wife and original I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star, Sarah Michelle Gellar. She said the trio are “ icons, and we’ve gotten to meet all of them. They’re absolute legends and live up to all my expectations, which is a lot. ” Working on the movie has been “ incredible ” and “ so surreal ” – and when she acted in scenes with Hewitt and Prinze, “ I had to act with my contacts out, ‘cause I couldn’t focus while seeing them act in front of me. “

Are you looking forward to watching Chase Sui Wonders share scenes with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in this “really fun” I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel? Let us know by leaving a comment below.