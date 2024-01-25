Chief of Station starring Aaron Eckhart and Olga Kurylenko gets acquired by distributor and sets a release date

The new spy thriller Chief of Station is set to hit stateside. The film, which stars Aaron Eckhart and Olga Kurylenko, comes from the production companies Bee Holder Productions and Concourse Media Film. The movie has now also secured a distributor as Vertical purchased the U.S. rights and has plans to release the project domestically in May 2024. Matthew Shreder, a producer on the film, says, “Chief of Station is an elevated spy thriller that delivers impressive action, suspense and Bond-esque vibes. Vertical is the perfect partner to bring this film to audiences nationwide and we look forward to seeing them launch it in a few months.”

According to Deadline, in the plot of the film, “Eckhart plays Ben, a former CIA European Station Chief whose world comes crumbling down after his wife, a former operative, dies in a terrible accident. After receiving cryptic information that his wife’s death might not have been an accident, Ben heads back into the shadowy underworld of Eastern Europe, teaming up with a former adversary to unravel a conspiracy that challenges everything he thought he knew about his wife and the agency he worked at for more than 20 years.”

Along with Eckhart and Kurylenko, Chief of Station also stars Alex Pettyfer, Nick Moran, Chris Petrovski, Daniel Bernhardt, James Faulkner, Laetitia Eido, Isobel Wood and Nina Bergman. Jesse V. Johnson, who has helmed action films such as Triple Threat, Accident Man and Avengement, directs the spy flick from a screenplay by George Mahaffey, whose credits include Heatseekers. Steve Lee Jones of Bee Holder and Matthew Shreder of Concourse are the producers on the film. The executive producers on board include Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, Rob McGillivray, Ben Stranahan, Julien P. Bourgon, Matthew E. Chausse, Juliana Lubin, Walter Josten, Patrick Josten, and Joseph Lanius. Co-producers include Tyler Condon, Kevin Human and Evangelo Kioussis.