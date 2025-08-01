Chief of War TV Review: Jason Momoa leads an epic masterpiece about Hawaiian history

Plot: Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai’i, the nine-episode series based on true events, follows warrior Ka’iana as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century

Review: The journey of Jason Momoa’s passion project, Chief of War, has taken over a decade to reach screens. The chronicle of the story following the unification of the Hawaiian island nations has faced an uphill battle despite Momoa’s celebrity and credibility in Hollywood. Selling a major studio like Apple on devoting a massive budget to a series filmed almost entirely in a different language with a cast with Hawaiian and Pacific Islander heritage, with sets and costumes built to historic specifications, meant a multi-year effort that is finally hitting Apple TV+ with a two-episode premiere. Chief of War is sure to enthrall audiences with the same blend of history, action, emotion, and ensemble of characters that made Shogun a fan favorite and critical success in 2024. A masterfully produced epic, Chief of War is one of the year’s best series.

Opening in the late 1700s, Chief of War introduces the various tribal kingdoms across the islands of Hawaii. Bearing the now recognizable names of the islands Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and more, the different kingdoms have encountered Western influence in the form of Captain Cook, whom they expelled from the islands years prior. Returning to their infighting with each other, the series gives us a deeper look into the military tactics, religious beliefs, and cultural heritage of the Hawaiian people. We first meet Ka’iana (Jason Momoa) and his family, who have been outcasts from their home before being requested by Chief Kahekili (Temuera Morrison), who feels the prophecy of a single ruler over all of Hawaii to be about himself. Ka’iana reluctantly joins Kahekili before realizing the deadly goals the chief has in mind. The opening episodes show the brutal warfare the Hawaiians endured between their tribes before Ka’iana is separated from the rest. He ends up aboard a ship heading away from his homeland. Thus begins the connection of the outside world to Hawaii, which changed the fate of their society forever.

Originally announced as a limited series, the nine episodes that comprise Chief of War are the first season of a more extended narrative about how the warring tribes of Hawaii became a unified kingdom before being influenced by colonialism, which eventually led to it becoming one of the United States of America. There is an ambitious pride running through this series, and it’s predominantly Hawaiian cast led by Jason Momoa in a role he was destined to play. The entire series is acted in the Hawaiian language, which is spoken today by less than one percent of the population of Hawaii. The attention to detail on the production includes costumes and weapons crafted to the specifications in the historical record, giving the series an authentic feel rarely seen in productions of this scale. The series centers mainly on Ka’iana but also provides us with a lot of time with the split kingdom of Hawai’i where the son of the ruler, Keoua (Cliff Curtis), feuds with his father’s chosen successor, Kamehameha (Kaina Makua). Kamehameha is one of the most famous rulers in Hawaiian history, and his name became a signature phrase in the anime series Dragon Ball. Kamehameha joins forces with Ka’iana to try to prevent Kahekili from usurping the entire chain of islands, something that leads to countless deaths across the series.

While Hawaiian culture in the 18th century was heavily dominated by men, Chief of War spends a great amount of time with the strong female characters. Ka’iana’s wife, Kupuohi (Te Ao o Hinepehinga), learns to take her place as a warrior in her husband’s absence and amongst his brothers. At the same time, The Night Agent‘s Luciane Buchanan portrays Ka’ahumanu, the wife of Kamehameha. The daughter of chieftan Moku (Moses Good), Ka’ahumanu’s legacy as a principal advisor to her husband and friend to Ka’iana helps shape the direction of Kamehameha’s doctrine of peace in the face of the violent and looming threat of Kahekili and Keoua. Chief of War is full of brutal violence in large-scale battle sequences between the tribal kingdoms and from the encroaching presence of outsiders who would plunder the islands’ natural resources. There is a lot to take in this epic series. Still, all of the relationships between characters and the intricate plotting give the series a relatable feel that shows the similarities between Hawaiian culture, unlike anything we have seen on screen before.

Jason Momoa, Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, and Doug Jung (Star Trek Beyond) wrote all nine episodes of Chief of War. Experts translated the dialogue into the Hawaiian language, giving the series an authentic feel despite many cast members having never spoken the dialect before. Directing duties fell to Justin Chon (Pachinko) on the first two episodes, along with Anders Engstrom and Brian Andrew Mendoza helming two episodes together and two apiece on their own. The ninth and final episode of the series is directed by Jason Momoa, who also serves as producer. With filming predominantly taking place in New Zealand with key sequences filmed on the island of Hawaii, Chief of War has a stunning and lush visual feel that is accentuated by the limited use of computer effects. A couple of sequences could have used stronger CGI, but they stand out because of how real the rest of the series looks. The series also has an appropriately cinematic score from composers Hans Zimmer and James Everingham that further elevates the quality of the series.

Whether Chief of War garners a second or third season to continue this epic series, the first season more than justifies the rest of this history being shared with the world. Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett have created a fitting ode to the history of the Hawaiian people that embraces their culture, good and bad, by delivering a profoundly human story about power, legacy, family, and heritage that is performed by those whose history is dramatized on screen. From the beautiful cinematic scale of the story to the authenticity of the costumes and language, Chief of War is one of the most ambitious productions ever mounted for television. I could not stop watching this series from the first episode to the last, and will be haunted by some of the more brutal turns in the tale. I looked up Hawaiian history to see if these events occurred. Barring a few elements of dramatic license, Chief of War tells one of the most incredible true stories ever adapted for the screen. Chief of War is one of the best series of the year and a masterpiece of storytelling.

Chief of War premieres on August 1st on Apple TV+.

Chief of War PERFECTO-MUNDO 10