Chris Pratt is set to return for a sequel to The Garfield Movie

The Garfield Movie utilized Chris Pratt as the voice of its titular star after Pratt received criticism for his curious attachment to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. He was equally the target for the 2024 animated film for the second consecutive perceived miscasting. However, that won’t stop him from returning for more lasagnas, as Alcon Entertainment and Prime Focus Studios announce that there will be a sequel to the lazy feline film, and Pratt will once again voice Garfield.

This recent incarnation brought us an origin story of sorts. We got a look at how Garfield had ended up with his owner, Jon Arbuckle. Kitten Garfield works his way into Jon’s life while he is out dining one night. Garfield’s background is explored even further as the plot dealt with his estranged father, Vic, who was voiced by Samuel L. Jackson.

Pratt was not only joined by Jackson, but the cast also included Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham, Cecily Strong, Ving Rhames, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang. Mark Dindal, who helmed The Emperor’s New Groove and Chicken Little for Disney, takes up the directing duties for this film. The script was penned by Paul A. Kaplan, David Reynolds, and Mark Torgrove.

The Garfield Movie was released in May 2024 and grossed over $260 million worldwide. Sony Pictures distributed the animated film globally (excluding China). Alcon acquired the rights from the creator of the Garfield comic strip and brand, Jim Davis, who will serve as an Executive Producer on the sequel with Bridget McMeel from Amuse. John Cohen (The Garfield Movie, Despicable Me, Angry Birds) and Steven P. Wegner will serve as producers along with Alcon principals Kosove and Johnson. Pratt will also serve in a producer role on the film. Namit Malhotra’s production company Prime Focus Studios will co-produce the film alongside Alcon Entertainment, with Namit Malhotra also serving as a producer. DNEG Animation is back onboard as animation partner, following the success of the studio’s work on the first movie.

Our Tyler Nichols gave the original film a thrashing as he said in his review, “To no one’s surprise, The Garfield Movie is a boring mess that completely misses the point of the character. I was surprised this got a theatrical release as it feels like a streaming movie in every sense. The animation feels cheap, and most of the performances fall flat. When done right, animation can transport you into a world of wonder and magic. And when they’re done wrong, they look like this. Pratt haters will be feasting on this one. Which is good, because Garfield sure as hell isn’t.”