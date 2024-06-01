Early Box Office: The Garfield Movie set to beat Furiosa at the box office

Both The Garfield Movie and Furiosa are showing less staying power than expected at the box office in their second week of release.

As expected, The Garfield Movie seems to be squeezing out a victory opposite Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at the weekend box office. Both films are in their second week of release, and Deadline has Garfield making about $13 million this weekend compared to $11.5 for Furiosa. To note, this margin is pretty slim, so the numbers could easily swing the other way by the time the final figures come in tomorrow afternoon. The Garfield Movie is looking at a roughly 45% week 2 drop, while Furiosa is in the 57% range.

To be sure, those are steeper drops than we anticipated in our box office predictions earlier this week. I expected Garfield to claw its way to the top spot, but I thought decent word-of-mouth would allow both films stronger holds. Alas, that doesn’t seem to be the case. While the makers of The Garfield Movie are probably thrilled with these numbers, as it’s going to turn a tidy profit, this result isn’t quite as rosy for the big-budget Furiosa.

While reporting last weekend’s box office figures, many people noted that Mad Max: Fury Road wasn’t a major cash cow at the box office, at least on opening weekend. However, that movie had serious legs, never dipping below 48% until late in its run. Furiosa isn’t holding up as well, and it is unlikely the film will finish its domestic run with over $80-90 million.

John Krasinski’s IF and 20th Century Studios Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes should come in third and fourth place. IF is looking at a weekend total of just under $11 million, while Apes should finish around the $9 million mark. Kingdom is expected to have a bigger cumulative gross than the last film in the series, War for the Planet of the Apes, which is good news for a sequel in these box-office-challenged times.

Meanwhile, Crunchyroll’s Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle looks to take fifth place, with it on track for a very solid $4 million weekend. IFC and Shudder also seem to have another horror hit on their hands, with In a Violent Nature pacing to finish around $2.2 million for the weekend on just over 1400 screens.

