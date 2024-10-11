Christopher Lloyd re-teams with DeLorean

You can have your Batmobile and your Ecto-1 and your Mutts Cutts mobile dog groomer but for many of us, there’s only one movie car that matters: the DeLorean from Back to the Future, modded to time travel once that sucker hits 88 mph and 1.21 gigawatts. And we’re not alone – just ask Christopher Lloyd, who has partnered with DeLorean for a special promo of their latest “time capsule.” Run for it, Marty!

The promo is in part meant to hype DeLorean’s electric vehicle and even give one away, with Lloyd stepping in as a fitting face and DeLorean Labs perfectly working in the sort of nostalgia that Back to the Future fans will love. But the real push here is DeLorean’s Time Capsule, which offers people the chance at some pretty cool perks.

Beginning today, October 11th, those who sign up on the DeLorean website can have the chance to mint 1 of 88 limited edition Time Capsules or 1 of 8800 digital collectibles. Inside is everything from a new DeLorean EV, early build slot reservations, F1 experience packages, vintage DeLorean Motor Company swag, and much more. There are other chances to win on October 28th and November 11th.

In a statement, Evan Kuhn, president of DeLorean Labs, said, “With the Time Capsule, we wanted to introduce something fun to our community that can celebrate DeLorean’s introduction to the digital age. Being DeLorean has been about futurism and counterculture. It allows us to get creative and move in such a way that other automotive brands can’t.”

Most of us will never have the chance to actually own a DeLorean, as DMC went bankrupt in 1982 (which is part of why using the car as a mode of time travel in 1984’s Back to the Future was so clever). But with the electric car the Alpha5 poised for a release later this year, no doubt more interest will be put into the long-defunct company. Yet, while the company is now where they want to be in terms of vehicular innovation, it most likely cannot travel through different decades. Evading Libyan terrorists on the other hand…

