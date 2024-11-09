Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar returns for 10th anniversary IMAX celebration; tickets on sale now

This December, fans of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar will get another chance to see the film in IMAX – provided you’re in the right region of the country.

Interstellar will be presented in 70mm IMAX in the following cities beginning December 6th: Dallas, TX; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Indianapolis, IN; Irvine, CA; New York City; San Francisco, CA; Tempe, AZ; and Universal City, CA. There is also one showing in Canada in Saskatchewan. If you’re in these areas – or are willing to travel a bit (come on, it’s not like you’re going through a wormhole) – then you should know that tickets are officially on sale as of this week.

Here is IMAX’s official writeup on Interstellar: “A team of pioneers undertakes the most important mission in human history—to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as the ex-pilot turned farmer who is forced to leave his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition traveling beyond this galaxy.”

This re-release of Interstellar has been planned for IMAX for quite some time now, all meant to coincide with the film’s 10th anniversary. After some delays and false rumors that Paramount had destroyed the 70mm prints of the film, it is finally ready to grace the screens once again. While the limited engagement will be a must for fans and the Christopher Nolan die-hards out there, that it’s only on a handful of screens indicates it won’t be taking in a whole lot of money this time around. That said, with Nolan’s commitment to the format, we know this is far more about passion than taking over the box office once again. To date, Interstellar has made around $650 million worldwide, enough to make it Nolan’s fifth highest-grossing film, trailing Inception, Oppenheimer and the second films in his Dark Knight trilogy.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer follow-up is slated for release in July 2026. And yes, it will be in IMAX. As Nolan put it, “I’m drawn to working at a large scale because I know how fragile the opportunity to marshal those resources is. I know that there are so many filmmakers out there in the world who would give their eye teeth to have the resources I put together, and I feel I have the responsibility to use them in the most productive and interesting way.“

Are you going to try to see Interstellar during its IMAX re-release? Where would you rank it in Nolan’s films?

