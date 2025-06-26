Circles: sequel to 2015 sci-fi thriller Circle is now filming

A decade ago, the writing and directing duo of Aaron Hann and Mario Miscione drew inspiration from the classic 1957 drama 12 Angry Men while making the sci-fi psychological thriller Circle, which ended up gathering a cult following after it was released through the Netflix streaming service. Now, Deadline reports that a sequel titled Circles is now filming in Buffalo, New York!

If you need a refresher, Circle had the following synopsis: In a massive, mysterious chamber, fifty strangers awaken to find themselves trapped with no memory of how they got there. Organized in an inward-facing circle and unable to move, they quickly learn that every two minutes one of them must die… executed by a strange device in the center of the room. At first the attacks seem random, but soon the strangers realize that they, as a group, have the power to decide who will be the next to be killed. A vote. A chance to control the machine. But how can they choose who deserves to die? And what happens when there is only one person left? Devon Graye, who wrote the Helen Hunt thriller I See You and worked on season 2 of the Starz series The Girlfriend Experience, is writing the screenplay for Circles. Here’s the official logline for the project: 18 years after being pawns in a cruel game of psychological warfare, the survivors of an invasion face a new threat.

Dutch filmmaker Niels Bourgonje, who is best known for the horror short film, Swipe, which won more than 50 awards on the shorts circuit and is being developed into a feature, is directing the film, which stars Carmen Flood (Long Slow Exhale), Michael Nardelli (The Collection), Cameron Mann (Eddington), Luca Padovan (You), Maia Jae (Gen V), Corrado Martini (Collapser), Isaiah Dodo-Williams (Public Defenders), Laila Drew (Broadway’s Suffs), Scout Tayui-Lepore (The Studio), Sophia Tayui-Lepore (The Studio), and Mareau Hall (Babygirl).

Michael Nardelli and Brent Stiefel, who were behind Circle, are producing Circles. Executive producers include Jeffrey Leaf, Tim Nardelli, and Justin Lothrop. Bourgonje provided the following statement: “ Ten years ago, the original Circle encapsulated a growing sense of mistrust in society – a divide that has only grown stronger since. Circles will capture our current fears and translate them into a thrilling ride that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. I am thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to bring this next chapter to life for a new generation of Circle viewers. “

