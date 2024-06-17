Circles: 2015 sci-fi thriller Circle is getting a sequel

A decade ago, the writing and directing duo of Aaron Hann and Mario Miscione drew inspiration from the classic 1957 drama 12 Angry Men while making the sci-fi psychological thriller Circle, which ended up gathering a cult following after it was released through the Netflix streaming service. Now Variety has broken the news that Circle is getting a sequel called Circles , with the first film’s star Michael Nardelli (The Collection) coming back to produce the follow-up with Brent Stiefel.

If you need a refresher, Circle had the following synopsis: In a massive, mysterious chamber, fifty strangers awaken to find themselves trapped with no memory of how they got there. Organized in an inward-facing circle and unable to move, they quickly learn that every two minutes one of them must die… executed by a strange device in the center of the room. At first the attacks seem random, but soon the strangers realize that they, as a group, have the power to decide who will be the next to be killed. A vote. A chance to control the machine. But how can they choose who deserves to die? And what happens when there is only one person left?

Devon Graye, who wrote the Helen Hunt thriller I See You and worked on season 2 of the Starz series The Girlfriend Experience, is writing the screenplay for Circles. Here’s the official logline for the project: 17 years after being pawns in a cruel game of psychological warfare, the survivors of an invasion face a new threat.

Funding has been secured for Circles and filming is expected to begin later this year. Variety doesn’t mention who will be directing the film.

Circle was said to be “ an intense real-time thriller which uniquely examines humanity under the worst possible circumstances .” I’ll be honest: if I had ever heard of the movie before this Circles announcement made its way out into the world, I had completely forgotten about it. I have definitely never seen it – but since it apparently has a cult following, I’m glad its fans are going to have the chance to see a sequel.

