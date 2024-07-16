Citadel: Diana gets a new trailer as the new Russo Brothers Prime Video series heads to Italy

The new season of the spy-thriller series from the Russo brothers has just released a new trailer. Citadel: Diana will be streaming on Prime Video starting October 10 and Amazon MGM Studios has dropped a new look that shows the lead actress, Matilda De Angelis, on her task of taking on the world of the independent global spy agency. The final episode of Citadel included a post-credits teaser trailer for Citadel: Diana. Citadel: Diana was created, produced, and filmed in Italy.

The synopsis, according to Deadline, reads,

“Diana is set in Milan in 2030, where eight years ago, spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri (De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore. When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who’s vying for leadership against the other European families.”

Citadel: Diana was directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who also serves as head writer and penned the series with Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini, and Giordana Mari. In addition to Matilda De Angelis, the cast of Citadel: Diana also includes Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro.