Citadel spinoffs are officially scrapped, but the storylines will be “woven into” the show’s second season

Several weeks ago, it was reported that the second season of Prime Video’s Citadel series would be delayed and that the various spinoffs would be put on hold. THR has a new update, and it seems that those spinoffs are being scrapped entirely.

Well, not entirely. According to Amazon MGM Studios’ head of TV Vernon Sanders, storylines from what would have been the second seasons of Italy’s Citadel: Diana and India’s Citadel: Honey Bunny will be woven into the new season of Citadel.

“ Having successfully traversed India and Italy, storylines from both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be woven into the upcoming second season of the mothership series Citadel. While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet, ” Sanders said. “ With high-stakes storytelling, new additions to our amazing cast and bold, cinematic ambition, the new season will deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia, Mason, and Orlick against the relentless force that is Manticore. We’re excited to share what’s next when Citadel Season 2 premieres globally in Q2 of 2026. “

Citadel was supposed to be Amazon’s answer to James Bond, but now that the company actually owns Bond, it doesn’t really need Citadel anymore. Plus, the series wasn’t exactly cheap to produce. Extensive reshoots of the first season made it one of the most expensive TV shows of all time, with the six episodes reportedly costing $300 million. The second season seems to be facing similar problems, with previous reports stating that executives were “ unhappy with what they have seen so far of season two. “