The Electric State: Kid Cosmo prequel game unveiled as the Russos say they’re open to making Avengers and Citadel video games

Netflix and The Russo Brothers are taking a “go big or go home” approach to their upcoming film, The Electric State. Shortly after the action sci-fi film’s March 14 release, a prequel video game based on The Electric State is about to drop. The mobile game, The Electric State: Kid Cosmo, is described as a “bite-sized adventure puzzle game” focusing on Michelle and Chris. “This narrative-driven game takes place before the events of the movie and spans five years, blending gameplay with emotional storytelling to create an immersive experience,” said AGBO, the Russos media company.

The Electric State: Kid Cosmo debuts on March 18 on iOS and Android. The game is free to play but only for Netflix subscribers.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Electric State courtesy of Netflix:

“The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel) stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.”

In addition to launching The Electric State: Kid Cosmo, the Russo Brothers want to expand into the video game market. They recently hired Pete Wanat of Nifty Games as their interactive technology president. The Russos plan to develop at least three transmedia projects based on original ideas. However, they’re open to developing games based on licensed properties like Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and their Prime Video TV series Citadel.

“We would definitely be open to it,” Joe Russo told Variety about developing interactive experiences based on their associated projects. “Right now, what we’re doing is creating new IP. At AGBO, we want to tell new stories. We want to tell new stories with new characters and new worlds that people haven’t seen before. So Anthony and I and Donald are working together to build out new worlds. And we have three that we’re currently working on that the intention is, for every world we build to have the scale and depth of a “Star Wars” universe, but in a different genre. And then we’ll build materials around those new worlds. We’ll tell stories in different ways using different media in those worlds.”

When asked if The Electric State: Kid Cosmo is canon, the Russos said it examines the relationship between Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) and Christopher (Chris Pratt), covering events before and after the film. Beyond being fun to play, the game aims to give these characters more context beyond the film’s two-hour runtime. The Russos say players and fans could look at the game as an expansion of the film, as Michelle and Chris’s relationship has more to offer than what time permits in the movie.

Are you interested in checking out The Electric State: Kid Cosmo? Does it make sense to approach another Avengers game after the crash and burn of EA’s 2020 flop Marvel’s Avengers? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.