Citadel season 2 has been delayed with the spinoffs put on hold

There could be trouble in the Spyverse as Citadel season 2 has been delayed and the various spinoffs have been put on hold.

THR reports that Citadel season 2 has been delayed. Not only that, but the various spinoff series are being put on hold. This is just the latest in a long line of issues for Amazon MGM’s hugely expensive spy series. Extensive reshoots of the first season made it one of the most expensive TV shows of all time, with the six episodes reportedly costing $300 million. Yikes.

Production on Citadel season 2 wrapped up last November. The new season was originally planned to debut in fall 2025, but that’s been pushed back to spring 2026. Sources tell THR that Amazon MGM is “ unhappy with what they have seen so far of season two. ” It seems clear that the second season is having issues similar to the first, which went through some major creative turmoil.

Josh Appelbaum (Without Remorse) was originally the showrunner of the first season of Citadel, but he departed in December 2021 (along with several others) after creative differences with the studio and the Russo brothers. David Weil (Hunters) was brought in to rewrite the series, and cinematographer Thomas Sigel (Drive) helmed the reshoots.

The show is meant to be an “ Avengers-style spy show, ” as it features spies from all over the world coming together for the ultimate mission. Two spinoffs have already been released, including Italy’s Citadel: Diana and India’s Citadel: Honey Bunny. Both shows have reportedly performed well in their markets, but any further spinoffs have been put on hold. They may pick up again once the second season of Citadel is back on track, but the report wonders if this could be the end of the franchise altogether. Citadel was supposed to be Amazon’s James Bond, and now that the company actually owns Bond, Citadel doesn’t feel as important.