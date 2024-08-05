Citadel: Honey Bunny teaser trailer takes the Prime Video franchise to India

Last year, the Prime Video streaming service brought us the first season of a spy action thriller series called Citadel, which was created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, with Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo brothers serving as executive producers. There will be a second season of Citadel (with Joe Russo directing every episode), but before that comes along, Prime Video has been busy building this into an international franchise. On October 10th, they’ll be releasing an Italian spin-off called Citadel: Diana (you can watch a teaser trailer for that one HERE), and on November 7th they’ll be releasing an Indian spin-off called Citadel: Honey Bunny . A teaser trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who are known as Raj & DK and also serve as showrunners and directors on the show, this entry in the Citadel franchise fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the ’90s . Raj & DK also wrote the scripts with Sita R. Menon.

Citadel: Honey Bunny stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu (The Family Man) as Honey, with Varun Dhawan (Dishoom) as Bunny. Also in the cast are Kay Kay Menon (Bambai Meri Jaan), Simran (Tiger 3), Saqib Saleem (Crackdown), Sikandar Kher (Monkey Man), Soham Majumdar (Pippa), Shivankit Parihar (Aspirants), and newcomer Kashvi Majmundar.

Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny were both in the works before the first season of Citadel even made its premiere, but Prime Video was right to get these projects rolling early, because when Citadel did premiere it quickly became Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S., and its fourth most-watched worldwide.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is produced by Raj & DK’s D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and the Russo brothers’ AGBO. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO, as well as David Weil, all serve as executive producers on Citadel: Honey Bunny “and all series within the global Citadel universe.”

What did you think of the teaser trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny? Did you watch Citadel, and will you be watching this show and/or Citadel: Diana? Let us know by leaving a comment below.