Clarie Danes and Ewan McGregor hit The Spot for new Hulu drama

Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor have landed the leads in upcoming Hulu series The Spot, which comes from showrunner Ed Solomon and A24.

According to Deadline, The Spot “follows a successful surgeon (Danes) and her school teacher husband (McGregor) who begin to suspect she might be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death. Their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.”

The series was originally announced last year, although it had Kate Winslet as the co-lead and in the role of executive producer. While no formal reasoning was given, sources have indicated that it came down to creative differences as the series evolved.

Of course, The Spot will be just the latest small screen endeavor for both Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor, as both have had success on TV before. Danes got her start with My So-Called Life, but it would be HBO’s Homeland that nabbed her the most acclaim, taking home two Primetime Emmys and a few more nods. (She also earned an Emmy for the TV movie Temple Grandin.) McGregor, too, started off in TV, albeit for British dramas. He first got an Emmy nomination for a guest spot on ER, later winning one for miniseries Halston, playing the famed fashion designer. More recently, he led Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As The Spot is still in early development, no details as far as release date or episodes have been announced. That said, 2026 still seems to be the target for the series.

A24 is co-producing with 20th Television, but is considered the lead studio on the project. Their TV shows have had varying success, but with industry respect for Danes and McGregor, this could be the breakthrough they have wanted. Their series have aired on various outlets, but they have only previously collaborated with Hulu for Ramy Youssef vehicle Ramy, which ran for three seasons.

Are you looking forward to The Spot? What do you think of the pairing of Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor? Let us know below!