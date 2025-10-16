Narratives change in the new trailer for The Beast in Me

Netflix gives us a look at the new Claire Danes/Matthew Rhys crime drama, The Beast in Me. The new eight-episode series is set to make its debut on the streamer starting on November 13. The Beast in Me comes from Gabe Rotter of The X-Files, who also writes and executive produces. Howard Gordon of Homeland also writes and executive produces, but he will be the showrunner. Antonio Campos is a director on the show and he will also executive produce. Additionally, star Claire Danes pulls double duty as an executive producer.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads,

“Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.”

Joining Danes and Rhys on the cast will be Brittany Snow and Natalie Morales. The show also sports a big list of guest stars, including Jonathan Banks, David Lyons, Tim Guinee, Hettienne Park, Deidre O’Connell, Aleyse Shannon, Will Brill, Kate Burton, Bill Irwin, Amir Arison and Julie Ann Emery.

Additional executive producers on The Beast in Me might take you by surprise, as it includes Daniel Pearle (American Crime Story); Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross and David Kissinger for Conaco; Caroline Baron (Severance) and Jodie Foster. The writing room on the show includes Gabe Rotter (101 & 102), Erika Sheffer (103), C.A. Johnson (104), Daniel Pearle (101, 105, 108), Ali Liebegott (106) Mike Skerrett (107) and Howard Gordon (108).

Showrunner Gordon stated, “The title of the series comes from a Johnny Cash song — but it’s not as simple as it might initially seem. It really is about all of our complicity. Whether it’s Monica Lewinsky or Amanda Knox or Nile Jarvis or whatever, sometimes we are quick to make assumptions. But when we are forced to look at it from another angle, do we have the humility and the compassion to listen and to revise the narrative?”

THE BEAST IN ME. Brittany Snow as Nina in Episode 103 of The Beast in Me. Cr. Chris Saunders/Netflix © 2024

THE BEAST IN ME. Jonathan Banks as Martin Jarvis in Episode 103 of The Beast in Me. Cr. Chris Saunders/Netflix © 2024

THE BEAST IN ME. Aleyse Shannon as Olivia Benitez in Episode 102 of The Beast in Me. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

THE BEAST IN ME. Deirdre O’Connell as Carol in Episode 102 of The Beast in Me. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

THE BEAST IN ME. Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis in Episode 103 of The Beast in Me. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

THE BEAST IN ME. Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis in Episode 103 of The Beast in Me. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

THE BEAST IN ME. Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs in Episode 105 of The Beast in Me. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025