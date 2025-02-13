Clayface: Jeff Wadlow, James Watkins reportedly being considered to direct DCU movie

Truth or Dare’s Jeff Waldow and Speak No Evil’s James Watkins are reportedly being considered to direct DC’s Clayface movie.

When it was first announced that Mike Flanagan was writing the script for DC’s Clayface movie, many people believed he would ultimately direct it as well, but according to Deadline, Warner Bros. is due to hear pitches from several other potential directors in the coming week. The outlet says that those being considered include Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare) and James Watkins (Speak No Evil).

While it would be nice to see Flanagan take the helm of the Clayface movie, the man is very busy with other projects, such as writing, directing, and producing the new Exorcist movie. Not much is known about the project at this stage, only that it is said to be a “horror-thriller-tragedy.

James Gunn didn’t plan to make a Clayface movie in the DCU, but Mike Flanagan’s script was too good

Earlier this year, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn explained that he never intended on making a Clayface movie in the DC Universe, but Flanagan’s script was just too good. “I didn’t plan on making a Clayface movie. Mike came in. He pitched this wonderful idea. I was like, ‘Damn, I can’t believe you got me to want to make a Clayface movie,’” Gunn said. “But he’s got to write the script and who knows how that’s going to work. He goes and he writes the script. First draft is great. Second draft is even better. And then I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’ So we found a place for it because if there’s quality stuff, we can find a way to work it in.” The studio has already slated the project for a September 11, 2026 release.

The animated Creature Commandos series gave us our first little taste of the DCU, but our first real look at the new franchise will arrive with Superman. The film, written and directed by James Gunn, stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent/Superman and is slated to hit theaters on July 11th. Next up will be Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will debut on June 26, 2026.

Could you see Jeff Wadlow or James Watkins as the director of DC’s Clayface movie, or would you prefer to see someone else take the helm?

