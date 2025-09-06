The upcoming reboot of Sylvester Stallone’s Cliffhanger already has a sequel in the works

Hang on to your disbelief, folks! Before the reboot of Sylvester Stallone’s Cliffhanger, starring Lily James (Baby Driver, Cinderella, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) and Pierce Brosnan (Goldeneye, The Thursday Murder Club, The King of Kings), grapples onto the silver screen, Deadline says a sequel to the upcoming reboot is already in development.

The Cliffhanger reboot sequel is from producers Rocket Science and Thank You Pictures. It is unknown if any cast members from the reboot will contribute to it. Speaking of which, Jaume Collet-Serra (Carry-On, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, The Shallows) directs the Cliffhanger reboot, taking inspiration from the 1993 original, starring Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow, and Michael Rooker. The Renny Harlin-directed original climbed to $255 million at the global box office.

In the Cliffhanger reboot, “Brosnan will play seasoned mountaineer Ray Cooper, who operates a luxury chalet in the Dolomites with daughter Sydney,” according to the film’s description. “During a weekend trip with a billionaire’s son, they are targeted by a gang of kidnappers. Ray’s daughter Naomi (James), still haunted by a past climbing accident, witnesses the attack and escapes. To save her family, she must confront her fears and fight for survival.” The story is based on a story by Ana Lily Amirpour, with Melanie Toast penning the latest draft. Sylvester Stallone is not involved in the reboot or its sequel. The Cliffhanger reboot aims for a theatrical release, with IMAX elements added.

Additional cast members for the Cliffhanger reboot include Nell Tiger Free (The First Omen, Servant), Franz Rogowski (Passages, Great Freedom), Shubham Saraf (Shantaram and Criminal), Assaad Bouab (Franklin, Bad Sisters), Suzy Bemba (Poor Things, Homecoming), and Bruno Gouery (The White Lotus, Emily in Paris, Modi).

Filming locations for Cliffhanger expand beyond Austria’s East Tyrol region to include the Carinthia region of the Lienz Dolomites, which moved to Germany’s Penzing Studios near Munich, Bavaria, wrapping in Italy.