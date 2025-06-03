Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito interview each other about their experiences as The Penguin in their respective Batman films

Colin Farrell can now be seen in the newly released trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey with Margot Robbie. The film focuses on two strangers and how their paths align unexpectedly. The trailer showcases how both characters re-live past moments of their lives. Farrell and Danny DeVito also re-live their past performances as the Batman rogue, The Penguin, as they interview each other for Variety‘s recurring Actors on Actors series. Both Farrell and DeVito reflect on the prosthetics and make-up that they had to endure for their respective films — The Batman and Batman Returns.

Farrell asked DeVito, “Did you have makeup tests and all that? Because that was as extreme a look as I had on mine. It was very different, but just as extreme and just as arduous in the mornings.” But DeVito returned the attention to Farrell as he replied, “The first time I saw yours, I said, ‘Oh my.’ It was a total transformation. […] How long did it take to do the makeup?” Farrell answered, “The first makeup test was all in. We tested in the Warner Bros. lot about six months before we shot the film. And that was seven or eight hours. That was the first time. Everyone was nervous, and they had a team of 15. They got it down to about three hours in the morning.”

DeVito then responded, “Same with Oswald. We started with a five- or six-hour makeup job, then they whittled it down. Every morning, I was in the chair for three and a half hours. […] My ritual was this: I get there in the morning, 4:30 or 5. I would dillydally, get my tea, and I’d go into the makeup room. The makeup artist would be standing there with the thing of glue. […] She’d be there all ready with her weapon, the brush. And I’ll dillydally with my cup until the last minute. She went right on over the nose, because they had to put that big prosthetic on.”

The duo would move on to their Catwomen when DeVito asked who played her in Farrell’s Batman film. He answered, “Zoë Kravitz. I did a couple of scenes with Zoë. Only briefly. She was wonderful.” DeVito would then gush over his Selina Kyle, “I had Michelle Pfeiffer. I’m not comparing anything, but I’m just saying, she was a goddess. If I knew she was going to be in a scene that day […] I got all flushed. Put extra makeup on — ‘Give me another pound of makeup.’ It was very difficult.”



