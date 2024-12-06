Colman Domingo is talking to Marvel about joining the MCU

When actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment, Marvel Studios immediately fired him from the role of Kang the Conqueror, even though that character (who Majors played in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and variants of in both seasons of the Loki TV series) was supposed to be the new “big bad” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the role of Kang vacated, one of the most popular fan casting suggestions was that Fear the Walking Dead‘s Colman Domingo could replace Majors as the Conqueror. And while it looks like the introduction of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in the upcoming films Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars might wipe out the need for any more Kang stories, there’s still talk of Domingo joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, during an interview with Screen Geek, Domingo has confirmed that he has had meetings with Marvel about entering the MCU.

Domingo said, “ I have had a meeting with Marvel, yes. But it wasn’t specifically about anything. They literally sat down and said, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know. What do you got for me?’ So we’re having engagement, of course. Who would not want to be a part of the MCU? I just would want it to be right. And something that is created for me and something where I feel like I can give something of myself to. So we’ll find out what that is. I don’t know what it is yet, but I’m patient. “

Not only is he patient, he’s also quite busy. He’s already working with Marvel to provide the voice of Norman Osborn for the upcoming animated Disney+ series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man; he starred in the recently released Netflix series The Madness; he has a role in director Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson’s biopic, Michael; he has been cast in Steven Spielberg’s next movie; and he’s going to write and direct a Nat King Cole biopic. He had this to say about voicing Norman Osborn: “ I got some big shoes to fill. I remember I watched Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Norman Osborn, who’s phenomenal. And I thought, I get to actually really just play his intelligence and looking at his mind and how he builds, especially with his industries and then how that also becomes narcissistic. It also becomes a detriment as well. I’ve always looked at the Norman Osborn character as being a symbol of mental health when it’s unchecked. “

