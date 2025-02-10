Colman Domingo gives a classy response to why he’s uninterested in replacing Jonathan Majors as Marvel’s Kang the Conquerer

Regarding the Hollywood rumor mill, nothing grinds the gears faster than the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The moment Marvel fans get a whiff of controversy, they throw the switch by posting think pieces, clickbait articles, and, rarely, stories of genuine interest about what’s happening behind closed doors. When Marvel dropped Jonathan Majors as the MCU’s Kang the Conquerer, rumors about him getting replaced spread like wildfire. One actor floated as a possible replacement for Majors was Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Fear the Walking Dead, Rustin), who fans believed was secretly preparing to become Marvel’s next Thanos-like villain. Confused by the rumors, Domingo reached out to Marvel to find out what was happening. We now know more about their exchange and where Domingo stands regarding his place within the MCU.

“When it was constantly in the press and on places like Twitter, I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Is this true? Am I being talked about for Kang?'” Domingo told Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz. “I literally called up my team and said, ‘Are you guys having conversations that I have no idea about?’ And they said no. ‘Are you guys being cagey or what?’ They weren’t.”

“There had been conversations of me coming into Marvel in some way, so we did follow-up with a sit-down meeting with the heads of Marvel. I did do that,” the actor clarified. “We talked openly about the landscape of Marvel and the Kang rumors. I am all about energy. I want to do things that make sense and bring gentle energy. I want a role to be mine, whatever I develop. Something didn’t feel right to me about replacing someone. I want to build something from the ground up that is my own.”

Knowing how powerful rumors could become, Domingo wants Marvel fans to understand his position without question. He says the rumors about him playing Kang were “never a conversation from my point of view,” adding, “I want to build something from the ground up, so there still are talks.”

Instead of finding someone to someone to pick up where Jonathan Majors left off, Colman Domingo wants to build something new, if he joins the Marvel Cinematic Univers at all. Thankfully, he’ll likely get the chance, as Marvel announced last year, that Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. Doom’s MCU arrival lets Kang retire from the spotlight, giving Downey the center of the MCU stage for a second time.

I hope Domingo’s talks with Marvel continue, as I’d like to see him acting alongside others in the ever-expanding comic book universe.