Coven Academy: Disney orders a New Orleans-set supernatural dramedy series with Saved By the Bell’s Tiffani Thiesen

Having spent time at Nevermore Academy this week watching Tim Burton’s Wednesday Season 2, I am more than ready to enroll in another educational establishment with supernatural shenanigans. Ask and ye shall receive, my friends, because Disney is giving a series order to Coven Academy, a single-camera, supernatural dramedy from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle.

Ordered to pilot in March, Coven Academy is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ and Disney Channel next year. The series, set in New Orleans, “follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up,” according to Deadline.

The Coven Academy cast features an eclectic mix of young talent, including ’90s teen royalty Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski for NBC’s Saved by the Bell. Malina Pauli Weissman (Ick, A Series of Unfortunate Events) stars as Briar, Thiessen plays Miss Graves, Malachi Barton (Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires) stars as Jake, Louis Thresher (Boarders) plays Ollie, Jordan Leftwich (Family Switch) plays Sasha, and Ora Duplass (Their Town) plays Tegan.

Recurring guest stars include Brendon Tremblay (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Alexander, Swayam Bhatia (Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as McKenna, and Keegan Connor Tracy (Once Upon a Time) as Tamora.

“Coven Academy is an innovative format that blends supernatural intrigue with the friendships, challenges and self-discovery of the teenage experience,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Under Tim Federle’s creative leadership, this magical high school comes alive with a breakout cast, continuing our tradition of creating stories and stars that connect deeply with today’s generation.”

​​ “I pitched Coven Academy as a love letter to the genre YA shows I grew up on,” said creator and executive producer Federle. “I’m thrilled to bring this original story to the screen with my longtime friends at Disney, led by Ayo Davis, and I can’t wait for the world to meet the incredible cast and crew who are conjuring our world into being.”

Having watched all of Disney’s Zombies movies recently for a work gig, I’m ready to learn more about Coven Academy. While many of our readers aren’t Coven Academy‘s target audience, their kids could love it. Plus, you’d be surprised how easy it is to fall down the supernatural musical rabbit hole. Anna and the Apocalypse, anyone?