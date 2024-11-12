Coyote: Justin Long and Kate Bosworth to star in nature run amok survival thriller

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, who co-starred in writer/director Neil LaBute’s 2022 horror comedy House of Darkness, have been in a relationship for a few years and are at least engaged, possibly married. Now, it has been announced that not only have they chosen to spend their lives together, but they’ve also signed on to make a survival thriller together. The project is called Coyote , and it’s set to be directed by Colin Minihan (What Keeps You Alive) from a story that was crafted by Daniel Meersand (The Pyramid), Nick Simon (The Girl in the Photographs), and Tad Daggerhart (Expend4bles).

The announcement was made by by Capstone Studios’ CEO Christian Mercuri. Nathan Klingher and Ford Corbett are producing the film for Gramercy Park, along with James Harris of Teashop Productions and Jib Polhemus of Source Management. Capstone’s Roman Viaris and Ruzanna Kegeyan serve as executive producers with Long, Bosworth, Simon, Daggerhart, Jason Carpenter, Adam Mirels, Robbie Mirels, Tyler Gould, Michael Sklut, and Jijo Reed. Capstone Studios and Magnetic Labs are providing the financing. Capstone Global is handling worldwide rights. Filming began yesterday, November 11th, in Bogota, Colombia.

Coyote is a survival thriller which follows a family fighting for their lives against a pack of crazed coyotes during a raging wildfire in the Hollywood Hills.

Kegeyan provided the following statement: “ We are thrilled to be collaborating with Gramercy Park on this electrifying tale of a family facing dual threats from the firestorm threatening to engulf their home and a pack of hungry coyotes caught up in the maelstrom. We know that Justin and Kate are perfectly matched to bring this riveting tale to life. “

Klingher added, “ We are elated to have Capstone on board to help us bring this incredible tale to audiences worldwide. With Colin Minihan directing such sympathetic actors as Justin and Kate, and a tautly paced script from Tad and Nick, we are certain that the film will be a real nail biter experience for viewers. “

Does Coyote sound interesting to you? Are you looking forward to watching Justin Long and Kate Bosworth fight off a pack of crazed coyotes in this survival thriller? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.