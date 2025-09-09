Horror Movie News

Coyotes trailer: Justin Long, Kate Bosworth survival thriller reaches theatres next month

Posted 1 hour ago
A trailer has been released for the Justin Long / Kate Bosworth survival thriller Coyotes, coming to theatres in OctoberA trailer has been released for the Justin Long / Kate Bosworth survival thriller Coyotes, coming to theatres in October

Real-life couple Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are on a streak of making genre movies together. They co-starred in writer/director Neil LaBute’s 2022 horror comedy House of Darkness, then Bosworth did a vocal cameo to speak with Long’s character in writer/director Zach Cregger’s Barbarian, and now they share the screen again in the survival thriller Coyotes (which was announced last year under the title Coyote). Coyotes will have its premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 20, with a theatrical release, courtesy of Aura Entertainment, following on October 3rd – and with that date right around the corner, a trailer for the film has now dropped online! You can check it out in the embed above.

Directed by Colin Minihan (What Keeps You Alive) from a story that was crafted by Daniel Meersand (The Pyramid), Nick Simon (The Girl in the Photographs), and Tad Daggerhart (Expend4bles), Coyotes centers on a family who must fight for their lives while trapped in their Hollywood Hills home as a pack of coyotes targets them. Another version of the synopsis says it’s a survival thriller which follows a family fighting for their lives against a pack of crazed coyotes during a raging wildfire in the Hollywood Hills.

Long and Bosworth are joined in the cast by Mila Harris (Mary), Brittany Allen (Dexter: Original Sin), Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters), and Norbert Leo Butz (A Complete Unknown).

Nathan Klingher, Joshua Harris, and Ford Corbett produced the film for Gramercy Park, along with Jib Polhemus of Source Management. Capstone’s Roman Viaris and Ruzanna Kegeyan serve as executive producers with Long, Bosworth, Simon, Daggerhart, Jason Carpenter, Adam Mirels, Robbie Mirels, Tyler Gould, Michael Sklut, Christian Mercuri, David Haring, James Harris, John Polequin, and Jijo Reed. Capstone Studios and Magnetic Labs provided the financing. The Motion Picture Association ratings board has given the film an R rating for bloody violent content, gore, language, some sexual material and brief drug use.

Aura Entertainment CEO Marc Goldberg provided the following statement: “Coyotes is an elevated, nuanced horror comedy with an unsettling atmosphere. Led by Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, Coyotes is an unforgettable film that will be on every moviegoer’s mind this fall. At Aura, these are exactly the types of films we bring to audiences worldwide — bold, genre-savvy and creatively unabashed.

What did you think of the Coyotes trailer? Does this look like a movie you’d like to catch on the big screen? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

