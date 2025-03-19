Warner Bros’ shelved Coyote vs. Acme movie could see the light of day as Ketchup Entertainment negotiates for distribution rights

Who’s up for some promising news? According to Deadline, Warner Bros’ shelved Coyote vs. Acme movie could find a new home with Ketchup Entertainment! If Ketchup Entertainment sounds familiar, that’s because the outfit is Gareth West’s distribution-financier company, the same one that rescued WB’s The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie from going the way of DC’s vaulted Batgirl movie.

Whispers around the Hollywood water cooler say Coyote vs. Acme could sell to Ketchup Entertainment for roughly $50 million, though the deal is yet to become sealed. Sources close to the acquisition say the agreement continues to move in a positive direction. If Ketchup Entertainment manages to rescue Coyote vs. Acme from the jaws of oblivion, fans could see the film coming to theaters in 2026.

Coyote vs. Acme features Forte playing a down-on-his-luck attorney who takes on Wile E. Coyote as a client in a suit against the ACME Corporation over its defective products, only to discover that his boss (John Cena) at his former law firm is representing ACME, but the growing friendship between Wile E. and his lawyer only fuels their desire to win the case. The film did receive a funeral screening for the cast and crew, but it’s doubtful we’ll get to see it anytime soon.

Despite positive feedback from test audiences, Warner’s management decided to axe Coyote vs. Acme alongside other promising projects. In 2024, WB tried to sell Coyote vs. Acme for roughly $70M, but no one was biting. Ketchup Entertainment may snag the live-action animated hybrid for $20M less than its original asking price, which begs the question: What’s changed? I’m not here to speculate, though I can say today’s news offers Looney Tunes fans a reason to feel optimistic about the film’s release. I hope to write a similar article about Adil El Arbi and Billall Fallah’s Batgirl one day.

Ketchup Entertainment recently brought The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie to theaters for a $3.1M debut across an estimated 2,827 screens. The brilliantly animated sci-fi thriller finds Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and Petunia Pig fending off an alien invasion with the power of science, friendship, and flamethrowers! I reviewed The Day the Earth Blew Up for JoBlo, giving the film a 9 out of 10. Later this week, we’ll have some outstanding interviews with the film’s director, Peter Bowngardt, and voice actors Eric Bauza (Daffy Duck, Porky Pig) and Candi Milo (Petunia Pig) posted to the site.

Are you excited about Ketchup Entertainment possibly acquiring the rights to Coyote vs. Acme? If the movie gets released in theaters, will you show up? Let us know in the comments section below.